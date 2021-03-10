TRAVERSE CITY — Casey Donahue wasn't sure Duke University would ever get back to him.
The Traverse City St. Francis football player messaged coaches as part of a spree he sent out last summer to turn up the heat in his recruiting search.
He'd contacted numerous coaches, and received offers from Central Michigan and Lawrence Tech and talked to Michigan Tech, Saginaw Valley and others.
Then it came, right around Christmas time.
"I was just kind of thinking you know maybe they didn't see it, maybe they're not looking for anyone," said Donahue, a senior long snapper in addition to starting on the offensive line and at linebacker. "And then he just popped up one day."
Donahue signed his national letter-of-intent Wednesday to play for the Blue Devils as part of a large contingent of classmates signing in the St. Francis gymnasium.
Before the Blue Devils could offer him a spot on the team, he had to get accepted into the prestigious Division 1 school of about 16,000 students in North Carolina. Donahue's 4.15 weighted grade-point average gained him admission in February, making him the first St. Francis student ever to go to Duke, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Rubio Long Snapping, a string of camps for snappers to improve and show off their skills, ranked Donahue the No. 41 recruit nationally at the position.
"My goal was to play college football," Donahue said. "I was just trying to play wherever I could. I was looking into playing a position (on defense) as well but, when Duke calls, it's hard to pass up on an offer from a division one power five school."
The Gladiators won two one-point games in which successful point after attempts from Donahue's snaps to kicker Brice Kempf proved the difference. The Glads beat Jackson Lumen Christi 21-20 in the regular-season finale and Cass City 13-12 in the state semifinals to book a trip to Ford Field in Detroit for the Division 7 state championship game.
"It's something that can make or break a season," St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. "We saw that with Lumen Christi. We made our PATs and got a stop on them."
St. Francis' signing ceremony Wednesday boasted 10 senior student-athletes moving on to the next level.
That included the school's largest lacrosse class to date, with three headed to the college ranks in Freddy Kopplow (Hope College), Owen Mueller (Hope) and Tim Shacklette (Aquinas College).
Fellow Gladiator football player Corbin Domres heads to Hope as well to join the Flying Dutchmen offensive line.
Tennis players Charlie Schmude and Alexi Lewis both committed to Hope.
"It's a unique day here," St. Francis athletic director Aaron Biggar said at the signing ceremony. "We've got a lot of people going to Hope. I'm expecting a check for a finder's fee."
Volleyball star Kaylin Poole joins her older sister Brenna at Aquinas, baseball player Aidan Schmuckal also heads to Aquinas and tennis player Lily Bobrowski signed on with Ave Maria University in Florida.
"Collectively we have a good group of people from our school in this class," Donahue said. "I played football with a lot of those guys. They're not all playing football (in college), but I know the work ethic that all these guys have is just going to carry on to whatever sport they're doing the next level."
The Gladiators have a history of producing top specialists in recent years. Former TCSF player Ryan Armour is Michigan State's long snapper, Brady Buell punted for Central Michigan last year and is currently in the transfer portal and Quinn Wuerfel kicks for Northwood University.
Like many specialists, the recruiting process involved attempting camps and competition more than game tape.
Donahue started snapping as a sophomore on junior varsity, then decided to kick it up notch and go to a camp before his junior campaign. He followed nationally-ranked snapper Dylan McCardel at St. Francis, and sought McCardel's advice for techniques.
"I ended up being ranked decently high for going to my first camp," Donahue said.
Donahue (6-3, 210) eventually attended camps in Georgia, Las Vegas, Texas and Illinois, with a fastest snap of 0.68 seconds.
"There's not much room for error because it's a pivotal part of the game for PATs and punts," Donahue said. "So, for me personally, I want to bring more athleticism into long snapping because I started on offense and defense on varsity so I was able to be a more athletic long snapper then I feel like are most commonly seen."
Duke has three dedicated long snappers already on the roster, with wide range in weights from 195-pound junior Jack Griffin to 255-pound sophomore Colin Ross. Redshirt senior John Taylor (6-2, 210) is the incumbent at the position.
The Devils also have only two players from Michigan on the roster under head coach David Cutcliffe, who guided the team since 2008. Duke hasn't announced any other long snappers in its 2021 recruiting class.