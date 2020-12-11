TRAVERSE CITY — Two area football coaches were honored by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, which Friday announced its 2020 Assistant Football Coaches of the Year.
Traverse City St. Francis' Craig Bauer and Kingsley's Ray Fisher were two of the 22 statewide honorees.
It's the first year in awhile two area coaches won the award in the same seasons. Other recent winners include Stan Pasch (Suttons Bay) in 2019, Kevin Kent (Lake City) in 2018 and Kurt Gillespie (McBain) in 2017.
“Every head coach will tell you that having a great coaching staff is paramount to success on the field,” said Scott Farley, executive director of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. “These coaches devote an incredible amount of time and energy to watching film, implementing game plans and teaching student athletes the game of football. They are tremendous role models in the communities in which they coach.”
Assistant coaches were nominated by their head coach and selected by a MHSFCA panel.