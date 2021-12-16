TRAVERSE CITY — Lisa Seymour is coming back home.
After leading the Traverse City West girls tennis program since 2018, Seymour returns to Traverse City Central as head coach of the Trojans' girls program.
Shane Dilloway stepped down following the fall boys season as coach of the TC Central boys and girls programs, a position he held since 2017. Seymour was an assistant coach with Dilloway under Larry Nykerk.
She took the TC West job in 2018.
"I never thought that spot was going to open up again," Seymour said, "so I went on my merry way."
In the meantime, she led the Titans to their best regionals point total in program history last season and a share of the Big North Conference championship — the team's first since 2003 and just the second in school history.
The Titans took fourth at regionals with 14 points, just behind Central, which tied Grand Blanc for runner-up to extend its streak of qualifying for the state finals to 39 consecutive years. Participation numbers in the West program are also on the rise.
"I was so happy at West," Seymour said. "Jason (Carmien) and the whole athletic department was fantastic. ... I feel like I'm leaving the program in a good place."
TC West went undefeated in BNC duals and produced an overall record of 13-1-3 in Seymour's third season as head coach, which included the Titans' first win against TC Central. The Titans also won three tournaments.
Seymour has been a certified tennis professional and director of 10-and-under tennis at the Grand Traverse Resort in Acme for more than 10 years. She has also been the director of tennis operations at the GT Resort for five years. She becomes the fifth girls tennis coach in Central history.
She served as an assistant for the 11 years at Central under Nykerk for 10 years and Dilloway one season. She guided the Trojans' junior varsity teams for a decade — the JV Gold for eight seasons and the JV Black for two years. She's served as a varsity assistant for one year in 2017.
Seymour said she'll continue to give private lessons to players at West as part of her job at the GT Resort, just as she did with Central players while coaching for the Titans.
"We're excited to have her on staff," TC Central Athletic Director Justin Thorington said. "Her tennis knowledge and prowess was something we really liked. But beyond the tennis side, her ideas to build off the rich history at Central tennis is something we really liked as well."
Thorington said getting girls tennis players more involved in the Trojans' strength and conditioning program is an aspect Seymour looks to increase.
Central also looks to hire a boys varsity coach to replace Dilloway, but school officials will wait until after the search for a boys track and field coach to succeed longtime coach John Lober is completed. Thorington said he's in the process of conducting the second round of interviews for the track position.