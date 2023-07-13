TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters will be well represented when the Northwoods League All-Stars take the field at Turtle Creek Stadium later this month.
Seven of the Pit Spitters' finest were selected Thursday to represent the Great Lakes East Division in the All-Star festivities that will take place in Traverse City in just under two weeks. The Home Run Challenge is slated for Monday, July 24, and the All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 25.
Catcher Tyler Minnick along with first baseman Colin Summerhill, third baseman Glenn Miller, outfielder Parker Brosius and pitchers Nick Powers, Mitch White and Ethan Foley earned an All-Star nod for a stellar season that saw them lead the Pit Spitters to a first-half division title in the Great Lakes East and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs next month.
Minnick has 23 hits on the season, including five doubles and one home run along with 11 walks and 14 RBI.
Summerhill has 34 hits in 37 games with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run to go along with 22 walks and 28 RBI. He also has 11 stolen bases and 23 runs scored.
Along with his stellar defense at third base, Miller has 43 hits in 39 games with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run as well as 18 walks, six hit-by-pitches and 34 RBI. He has swiped nine bases and scored 20 times.
Brosius is hitting .331 through 42 games, collecting 50 hits that include seven doubles, two triples and a home run while driving in 17 runs. He also has 22 walks and has been hit by a pitch an astonishing 12 times. Brosius has scored 37 runs and has 23 steals while being caught just three times.
White has been lights out for the Spitters out of the bullpen. The righthanded reliever has four saves and has allowed just one run in 19.1 innings over 12 games for a minuscule 0.47 ERA. He has 26 strikeouts and just five walks.
Powers has a 2.48 ERA in seven starts, going 3-2 and allowing 10 earned runs in 36.1 innings. The Flushing native has 30 strikeouts and nine walks while giving up 32 hits.
Foley is 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA, but that number is inflated after a rough outing against Wisconsin Rapids on July 9 that saw him allow an uncharacteristic six earned runs in four innings. Foley has been steady on the mound, striking out 26 and walking eight in 37.1 innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his seven starts.
Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt said he and his coaching staff will lead the players from the dugouts for the All-Star Game. The Great Lakes West Division team’s coaches have yet to be determined.
"The opportunity to coach an All-Star Game has always been on my bucket list because of the elite talent around the league,” Rebandt said. “It’s thrilling to not only have great representation from the Pit Spitters on the Great Lakes East roster, but to be able to host and coach at home makes it even more special.”
Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm said hosting the All-Star Game is "an incredible chance to showcase our beautiful facility and spirited community."
“Traverse City has embraced this Pit Spitters wholeheartedly, and we want to show that same hospitality to our visiting teams," Holm said. "We’re excited to have that opportunity.”
The Pit Spitters still have plenty of games to play before the All-Star break, and they checked two off the list in a day-night doubleheader against Kokomo at home Thursday. Traverse City split the twin bill with the Jackrabbits, losing 6-5 in the first game and then winning in dramatic walk-off fashion by a 3-2 final in the nightcap.
Kokomo built a 6-0 lead in the first contest, but the Pit Spitters made a game of it late when they scored four in the seventh and one in the eighth to claw back to within a run. Unfortunately, they could only manage a walk in the bottom of the ninth against Kokomo closer Justin Drury.
Alec Atkinson, Miller, Camden Traficante, Cooper Erikson and Jack Crighton each had an RBI. Logan McCleery took the loss, going three innings and allowing five runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
The Jackrabbits started fast in game two, grabbing a 1-0 lead after the first inning. The Pit Spitters tallied two in the bottom of the third on a Crighton double to right that scored Minnick and Andrew Mannelly.
Kokomo tied the game in the top of the fourth, and the score remained 2-2 until the bottom of the ninth.
The game looked destined for extra innings after Summerhill and Traficante each made an out to start the frame, but the Pit Spitters loaded the bases on a Brosius single, a Minnick hit-by-pitch and a Cole Prout walk.
Mannelly played hero and singled to left on a 1-0 pitch for the walk-off victory.
Hayden Jatczak picked up the win in relief, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five. Jake Michel took the no-decision, going 5.1 innings and giving up two runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters are now 6-5 in the second half of the season and 28-18 overall, one game behind Kalamazoo (28-16) in the Great Lakes East.
Traverse City wraps up its four-game series with the Jackrabbits and its six-game homestand Friday. Aren Gustafson (3-0, 2.51 ERA) takes the mound against Kokomo with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Turtle Creek Stadium.
