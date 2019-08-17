TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans have taken the load upon themselves.
The 2019 Titans football team is oozing with senior leadership and the rest of the team has followed suit.
Boasting a roster that is 57 strong, the Titans have 18 seniors to lead the charge. Greg Vaughan put his upperclassmen through a leadership program over the summer to help teach communication and team building skills and it has paid dividends.
“Finding leaders in this group hasn’t been hard, no matter what level they are at,” second-year head coach Vaughan said. “Juniors and sophomores are all coaching each other up. It’s fun to watch as a coach when you can step back and watch them pick each other up.”
The Titans hope to follow up a 7-3 season that earned them a Big North Conference title with more points, more wins and more trophies. Vaughan said he expects more out of himself and his team in his second year at the helm.
“Year two is always interesting,” he said. “After taking over and the guys getting used to me they know what we are trying to do. I think that goes quite a long ways.”
The onset of Vaughan’s second season is bringing some changes to the way TC West runs their offense and with it goes the loss of three-year starting quarterback Sam DeKuiper. The Titans will be adding some new looks to their offense, running what Vaughan described as a ‘Wing-T Multiple.’ Bringing new wrinkles into the fold has been easier once the team got to know how their head coach works.
“On offense with our seniors it kind of helps with a little transitioning,” senior wide receiver Aiden Griggs said. “Last year, we were tweaking some things out and it helps with the seniors running through that experience and being able to have leadership to help figure things out and make things smoother. Last year’s offense was little slow, we were working things out. With a new coach it is always going to be like that. This year we’re going to get things rolling. Hopefully we can put up some points.”
Traverse City West returns eight starters on offense and six on defense but a new face will be taking snaps from under center. Andy Soma returned to the Titans after taking his junior season away from football and looks to be the favorite to take the starting quarterback job.
“Andy Soma came back, he’s played quarterback and he’s good thrower,” Griggs said. “Hopefully we’ll make some plays on offense. That’s what we want, to do something for the crowd. We will be able to shove it down their throat and make some quick plays down the field.”
The Titans return junior tailback Christian Boivin, who was a workhorse for them in 2018, and four wide receivers who were a part of their offense. Among that list are Griggs, senior Jake Klassen, senior Josh Tanis and a solid option at tight end in Zac Tokie.
Traverse City West is returning more than half of its starters on each side of the ball but has some big holes to fill with the losses of linebacker Odin Soffredine and offensive lineman Andy Schollett.
“We lost quite a few seniors on the defensive side and offensive side but we have had some people step up this year so far,” Tokie, who also plays defensive line, said. “I think they’re going to replace them well. When that first game comes we will get all the nicks and nacks out of everybody and then we’ll start getting really fluid with everything.”
The Titans will have six home games this season but start on the road against Midland on Aug. 29. That game is just the first of many mini-goals the Titans have laid out in front of them. All of those goals are set to work toward one thing — a state title.
“Every year it is exactly the same for us,” Vaughan said. “You have to place your goals high and we want a state championship. We talk about attainable goals to get there and knock them down. We want to be the best team in Traverse City, then the best in the region and then best in the state.”
However, reaching those goals is a science for the Titans and they like to take it one goal at a time. The Titans want more out of the 2019 season and the seniors are leading the way.
“It all starts with our senior leadership and taking them with us,” Griggs said. “We have mini-goals that we get to and every time we reach one of those goals think we about what’s next. That’s kind of our motto, ‘What’s next.’”
