TRAVERSE CITY — When the scoreboard first turned on prior to Thursday’s football scrimmages at Thirlby Field, it remembered the last sporting event held there.
The scoreboard defaulted to TC United and Sault Ste. Marie in the team headers, the two squads who faced off there in a spring lacrosse postseason game.
The Thirlby scoreboard’s memory is almost as good as Traverse City St. Francis’.
Players certainly recall the 28-21 Division 7 semifinal loss to Pewamo-Westphalia in Cedar Springs last November, ending the Gladiators’ season a week before the program’s perennial goal of playing in the state championship game.
“Definitely a bitter taste,” said St. Francis senior linebacker and fullback Joey Donahue. “It’s a little extra motivation, waking up early in the morning to work out. It’s a little bit easier knowing that we didn’t quite make it last year. We’re looking forward to winning those games this year.”
The Gladiators scored late and recovered an on-side kick to get the ball near midfield in the closing minute before a turnover sealed their fate in the state semis.
“I feel like we all kind of walked off the field last season and we knew we should have won that game,” new St. Francis quarterback Wyatt Nausadis said. “Or at least we could have, for sure. ... We’re ready to compete this year. Our goal is to win the last game of the season.”
St. Francis, which at times last season started a lineup of almost all seniors, will once again have an all-senior starting offense. This year’s seniors played frequently in nine games TCSF won by 28 or more points and filled in as starters when injuries hit. Nine players who started on offense at one time or another return this season.
The red penny uniform Nausadis wore was about the only thing that didn’t fit in St. Francis’ offense, which held its own against two much larger schools. Nausadis slung several nice passes to receivers while wearing a penny that didn’t have holes for his arms, so he just put his head through one and wore it loosely while he loosened up opposing defenses with a nice combination of running and passing skill.
Nausadis continues the recent St. Francis tradition of left-handed quarterbacks, following in the footsteps of Tommy Passinault and Charlie Peterson, as three of the last four TCSF starting QBs were southpaws.
“It’ll be different for sure, especially because I’m used to being kind of an all-around guy,” Nausadis said. “Last year, I ran as a quarterback, played wide receiver, played running back; so it’ll definitely be different, but I think we’re going to put me as well as the other people in the backfield in a good position to score and be the best we can be.”
The Glads scrimmaged Thursday at home for the first time in years, facing Traverse City Central and Cadillac. They held their own, especially considering the massive differences in enrollment.
“It’s awesome,” Donahue said. “We’re blessed to be able to come out here and play with some great competition. And thankfully, we could get it at Thirlby this year. We usually travel down to Mount Pleasant, so it’s nice to be able to have it at home this year.”
The Glads beefed up their schedule even further, dropping three teams they beat a combined 174-14 last year (Tawas, Boyne City and Glen Lake) and adding Jackson Lumen Christi, Flint Beecher and Detroit Country Day, three teams with a combined 12 semifinal appearances, four state championships and three runner-up finishes in the last 10 years. It’s the first meeting with both Beecher and Country Day, the Gladiators’ final two regular-season opponents.
St. Francis plays four of its first six games on the road before closing out the season with three consecutive Saturday afternoon home contests.
“I’ve always traditionally been a fan of road games from the standpoint that you’re all on the bus together,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “Everything is kind of compartmentalized together. You don’t have guys coming from home and guys coming from school and guys coming from everywhere else. So I don’t mind it. It just kind of keeps you focused.”
Garrett Hathaway moves to right halfback after playing fullback last season following Donahue’s injury. Burke Flowers steps in at the other halfback spot and Donahue is back to man the fullback spot.
“Burke is someone who kind of fell under the spotlight in his high school career, but he’s just as good as anyone in that backfield,” Nausadis said. “In practice, we’re really clicking. We all have experience and really don’t have to review much. We went right into where we left off from last year, even with the position changes, so we’re ready to go.”
St. Francis’ starting offensive line of Ethan Morgan, Ben Taylor, Caleb Franke, Ryan Henning-Neumann and Devin Town all played extensively last season, as did tight ends John Hagelstein and Drew Hardy.
“We definitely have some very talented linemen in our class,” Donahue said. “They’re hard workers.”
The starting defense includes Hardy, Morgan, junior Brian Rialson, Franke and Hagelstein on the line, Donahue, Hathaway and Jack Prichard at linebacker and Flowers, sophomore Harrison Shepherd and senior Ty Martinchek at defensive back.
The Gladiators open the season with a Friday home game against Ogemaw Heights.
