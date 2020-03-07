GAYLORD — Silence loomed in the air behind the Traverse City Central bench as the Trojans made their way out of the locker room.
A four goal second period was enough to lead Marquette over TC Central 5-2 Saturday afternoon at the Otsego County Sportsplex. The Trojans finish their season 22-4-2 with a BNC crown, avenging an first round loss to Petoskey in 2019 with a regional title and a Division 2 state quarterfinal appearance.
“It doesn’t really set in until you lose,” TCC senior Charlie Douglass said. “It hurt pretty bad looking around. It’s a small group, our seniors, but we’re pretty tight.
“It’s just tough coming all this way, and one and done. One loss and you’re gone. One more win, we’re down Plymouth, but it just doesn’t work out that way.”
The Redmen (24-4) return to the Division 2 frozen four for their second straight year.
“Last year, I think our team was satisfied just getting there, I think this team’s a little different,” Marquette coach Doug Garrow said after the win. “I think they want to make it further and they want to they want to prove U.P. teams are pretty good.”
Grant Neuhardt made sure the first period would end in a stalemate.
Marquette tallied just seven shots as Central commanded the puck in their own zone most of the period. The Trojans had no issues trying to set up a shot, tallying 14 without any scores.
“Got to that first intermission and sure thought that we’re going to be in a tight one right to the end,” TC Central coach Chris Givens said.
Neuhardt, the sophomore goalkeeper made seven saves as the Trojans tallied 14 shots of their own. On one chance, all five Redmen crashed the net as Neuhardt saved it with his pad.
Jacob Peterson gave the puck some air for the Redmen, and Neuhardt didn’t get to the other end of the crease in time. Peterson hit the top shelf to score 4:48 into the second period.
It was the start of a stretch where Marquette scored four goals in just over five minutes of game clock.
Owen Dawson went to the box for slashing and Marquette’s Jacob Garrow scored the power play goal with 10:03 still on the second period clock. Gaetano Cammarata scored unassisted less than two minutes later. Ethan Phillips found the back of the net through the five hole a minute into the Trojans third penalty of the period, finding themselves in a four goal deficit.
“I thought we just took a couple dumb penalties,” Douglass said. “They got in our heads a little bit after they scored the first one. Hockey’s a game of momentum, and they took it from us pretty quick.”
The Trojans took it back quickly. Nathan Webber took a pass off the following faceoff and scored 20 seconds after Phillips’ goal.
Douglass put the Trojans within two 4:57 just after Marquette’s Evan Kroll returned to the ice for a tripping call. Kroll raced toward Douglass to break up the shot, but it was too late.
Will Dawson had the assist on Douglass’ goal.
“(After the fourth goal) I thought that’s when we buckled down,” Douglass said. “It’s a shame it couldn’t have come earlier because we could’ve really turned the game around.”
Central continued to return to the penalty box not long after Douglass’ goal.
Phillips scored his second with 6:59 to go in the game and Central couldn’t get back on the board with an empty net the final two minutes of play.
“I think if if we stay out of penalty trouble, maybe it’s a different game down the stretch,” Givens said. “I’m certainly proud of these guys and how they handled everything this year.”
Central finished with 34 shots, Neuhardt with 26 saves.
“Today that certainly wasn’t his fault,” Givens said of Neuhardt play. “We didn’t give him a lot of help and you can’t keep putting the team like that in the power play with as talented as they are.”
Marquette scored on three of its six power play opportunities.
Douglass, one of the Trojans three seniors along with Chris Usiondek and Nick Sommerfield, said he wouldn’t forget the atmosphere from some of the biggest games he’s played in.
Saturday’s loss will be among them, he said.
“The atmosphere is always good no matter what,” Douglass said. “I’ll never forget the fans and just like the brotherhood of it all.”
