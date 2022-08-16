THOMPSONVILLE — Classes are still a few weeks away from getting started, but the 2022 fall sports season is already underway for high school student-athletes around the state.
Case in point was the Lober Classic at Betsie Valley Golf Course in Thompsonville on Monday, where more than 20 teams took part in day one of the annual golf event hosted by the Traverse City Central Trojans.
The Brighton Bulldogs took home the top spot after winning a playoff with the Rockford Rams. Both scored a 340 on the day with Troy Athens coming in third nine strokes back at 349 and the Mercy Marlins in fourth at 362 and the Grand Rapids South Christian Sailors in fifth at 364.
The top-finishing local team was the Traverse City Central Trojans, who took seventh place and carded a 384.
Senior McKenzie McManus was the top golfer for the Trojans with a 94 followed closely by fellow upperclassman Sydney Rademacher with a 95 and Evelyn Nowicki with a 97. Addison Balentine shot a 98, and Sarah Ream finished at 100 with Paige LaMott firing a 120.
In-town rival Traverse City West placed 12th with an even 400.
For the Titans, defending Record-Eagle Golfer of the Year Ainslee Hewitt carded a 90 in her first meet as a senior. Hewitt’s 90 was the top performance for local golfers. She currently sits tied for 22nd with Hudsonville’s Ella Thomasma.
Maya Wilson shot a 98 for TC West, and Charlie Erickson was just a shot behind with a 99. Ash Gagnon scored a 113 followed by Sadie VanLandschoot with a 136 and Hannah Brown with a 144.
Other area teams included Petoskey, which shot a 413, and Cadillac, which fired a 431. Petoskey finished 14th behind the efforts of Marley Spence (93), Aubrey Williams (94), Sara Hasse (111), Riley Barr (115), Sophia Gardner (122) and Emma Berg (153). The Vikings are in 19th with Grace Drabik leading the way at a 101 followed by Avery Meyer (105), Ellery Schaefer (112), Onalee Wallis (113), Madalie Dickerson (117) and Aly Baker (120).
The other Traverse City Central team carded a 490 (Mia Tursman, 106; Ava Shotwell, 119; Rylee Ellison, 132; Leah Walkup, 133; Mari Brizard, 138; Elisabeth Robens, 144), and the other Traverse City West team finished with a 557 (Brynn Turnquist, 120; Olivia Wilk, 134; Amarah Leperance, 151; Kate Bosley, 152; Jordan LaMont, 168; Sofia Hoag, 170).
Troy Athens holds the top two individual spots with Olivia Hemmila carding a par-round 72 and teammate Ava Weeks shooting a 74. The rest of the top 10 through the first day of competition is Rockford’s Jessica Jolly (third, 77), Ludington’s Emma McKinley (fourth, 79), Coopersville’s Lauren Davis (fifth, 80), South Christian’s Ashley Thomasma (sixth, 81), Mercy’s Chloe Vig (seventh, 82), Brighton’s Lauren Forcier (eighth, 83), Brighton’s Madison Martens (ninth, 84) and Brighton’s Abbie Pietila (10th, 85).
Round two of the Lober Classic begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday back at Betsie Valley.
