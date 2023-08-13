TRAVERSE CITY — As the Traverse City Record-Eagle celebrates its 165th year in operation, the northern Michigan publication has shown itself to be a survivor that is not immune to the forces changing journalism.
A 2018 study from the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media showed the U.S. lost nearly 1,800 newspapers since 2004, including more than 60 daily newspapers and 1,700 weeklies.
As a result, many people are no longer as well-informed or engaged in their communities.
Even where newspapers remain, reduced numbers in newsrooms often mean relying on Associated Press materials or press releases. In addition, there are operations in some cities in Michigan that are devoid of local reporters, even though some sort of newspaper is distributed there.
In northern Michigan, that is not the case in Traverse City.
Dwight Brady, a professor of communications at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, said journalism is “still adjusting to technological and economic forces that have disrupted its long-held business model.”
Brady cited PR News, which said there are six public relations practitioners in America for every working journalist, creating what he referred to as “press release journalism.”
“It is no surprise I see plenty of local coverage on event-oriented stories like marches or ribbon-cuttings that were likely the product of a press release. While these stories provide some valid information, they really don’t help us track how our tax dollars are being spent or whether our regulators are doing a good job of keeping our drinking water safe,” Brady said.
PR journalism, combined with opinion pieces, often creates a “mirage in the news desert,” Brady said. “You think you are being informed, but when you look closer, the information you need to be self-governing is not really there.”
Like Traverse City, Marquette is an “oasis” among news deserts with four television newsrooms and a local daily newspaper along with several radio news and sports outlets.
That is not the case elsewhere, Brady said.
“As a journalism educator, I try to be straight up with students about the state of affairs in this field while reminding them it is the only profession protected by the Constitution,” Brady said. “It is important work that can be quite rewarding for the reporter and the communities they serve.”
The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the challenges facing community newspapers. For the Record-Eagle, it meant reducing traditional print days to five, with e-editions provided on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Despite decreasing print days and staff numbers, the demand for community news and sports coverage remains high.
The Record-Eagle sports department is aware of that demand and has responded to it.
“It’s vital to a local community to have newspapers,” Suttons Bay’s Garrick Opie said. “There’s a lot of proud parents that love to see their child in the paper. You can’t make a scrapbook out of a screenshot. Well, maybe you could, but it wouldn’t be the same.”
Opie, the head coach for the Suttons Bay Norsemen 8-player football team, has seen his squads garner their fair share of news coverage en route to three straight appearances in the state championship game during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.
“There is something different when you can hold it in your hand and look through a newspaper and be proud of your community,” Opie said. “I know that things will change, and things already are, but it’s important to — both from a community aspect and sports culture point of view — that we recognize local news and newspapers is some of the glue that holds everything together and keeps people close to home.”
Joanne Gerstner, a Medill graduate and the Brandt Fellow Sports Journalist in Residence at Michigan State University, said the state of sports journalism is in a “very concerning time right now.”
The question is: How does quality journalism continue when corporate entities deem that cuts are necessary to stay profitable?
“I’ve been laid off myself when I worked for The Detroit News,” Gerstner said. “I understand what it’s like to be on both ends of this, and it’s a challenging time. I may be naive, but I still believe the public has a thirst for knowledge, and sports is one of the things that ties us all together.”
Gerstner said she remains hopeful that the industry can “emerge on the other side with journalism still a vital part of our communities.”
“I’m a romantic at heart and love a well-designed paper newspaper, but I’m also a person who has all of the different apps on her iPhone who rarely picks up a paper newspaper,” she said. “I understand the realities, and you have to go where your audience is. If it’s more effective to deliver a digital product, that’s the way we’ll go.”
“A local news presence in sports is more necessary than ever,” Gerstner added, “especially as a watchdog of abusive coaches, schools taking advantage of students, Title IX and equity issues.
“That responsibility falls on upon local news outlets to uncover that.”
Gerstner, a graduate of Oakland University and a 2021 Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame in Fall inductee, was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019 to a three-year term as a commissioner on Michigan’s task force examining women in sports. She was the only sports journalist named to the 14-person task force, which is the first such state-level entity in the country to examine and make recommendations about girls and women in sports.
“I know it’s tough to make a decision on a Friday night between a girls’ volleyball tournament or a boys’ football game, but it shouldn’t be either-or. It should be both,” Gerstner said. “Cutbacks often come at the expense of girls’ sports and minority voices within the news coverage. We have to reflect our communities in both diversity and breadth of depth.”
Gerstner said it cannot be overstated how important it is to have a substantial news presence at the local level. She understands change is inevitable and necessary, but the “lifeblood” needs to continue pumping through community-based journalism.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a full perspective on what we’re going through until 50 years from now,” she said. “But the bottomline is that we still need journalism.
“We need really talented, strongly moral people to do the work and bring the facts to our public.”
