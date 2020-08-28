TRAVERSE CITY — Scott Hebert is excited to watch a tee time that follows him.
Hebert, who's claimed six Michigan Open titles, serves as swing coach for Traverse City West grad Alex Scott at the Traverse City Country Club.
Scott turned PGA pro last summer after graduating from Grand Valley State and embarked on the PGA's Dakota Tour this summer. An appendix surgery put Scott out of play for the bulk of last summer, but he's back to playing tournaments locally next week at the Michigan Open.
The annual 72-hole tournament has its largest purse on record, $115,000, with winnings expected to be doubled for every golfer who makes the cut on The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort, where Hebert won two of his six titles (1997 and 2006).
For Scott, it will be his first Open as a pro. He worked at Grand Traverse Resort for six years during tween high school and college, playing in the tournament as an amateur at least three times before.
Scott tees off at 8:45 a.m. Monday, two groups in front of Hebert.
"I'm definitely familiar with the course. I've played it many times," Scott said. "The best players are really gonna rise to the top. I mean, you can't flick it around for four days. You really gotta be on your stuff because it's a very demanding course. I like those kind of courses. I think it plays well into my strengths."
Hebert and 15 former champions return to The Bear course next week. That includes Eric Lilleboe, the Open's defending champion who joined Scott on the Dakota tour this past summer.
Others set to compete from the Dakota tour were Josh Gibson (Hope College) and Sam Weatherhead (Michigan State).
Hebert expected wet greens with rain heading into the weekend. He said if he's playing well, he'd have a real good shot at making it seven.
"I'm assuming that it's probably going to be a little softer than what it typically has been at times," Hebert said. "It's probably going to get a little faster each day as it goes."
The tournament, and its nine different qualifiers that lead into the tournament, was rescheduled from in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Phillips, tournament director for the Michigan PGA, said the late August date was set to work around other majors that were taking place around the state. They were trying to get the event moved as late as possible to be able to get qualifiers in and ensure a month between the July 31 deadline and the tournament's start date.
Spectators will be allowed, Phillips said, but shuttle services and spectator carts will not be available to the general public.
The 72-hole championship runs Monday through Thursday.
The tournament is still looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can email Tyler Jablonski at tjablonski@gtresort.com.
