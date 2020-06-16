TRAVERSE CITY — Spencer Schwellenbach gets to play in Traverse City after all.
The highly-touted Nebraska shortstop was one of the Traverse City Pit Spitters' big early gets last year, but an elbow injury late in his freshman season ended the possibility of playing on Traverse City's Northwoods League championship team.
Then the Cape Cod League came calling this year, and he was headed there before that organization's season was completely canceled by the coronavirus.
That's when his college coach reached back out to Traverse City.
"I was like, 'Heck yeah, I'll play,'" Schwellenbach said. "It's pretty close to home and they won it all last year."
The Saginaw native joins fellow Cornhuskers teammate Braxton Bragg on this year's Pit Spitters roster, which was unveiled Tuesday, a day after the team announced a return to playing July 1 with a three-team pod of Traverse City-based teams playing in Turtle Creek Stadium almost every night for two months.
"The downside is we're playing the same two teams all the time," Schwellenbach said. "But playing at home every night? Holy crap."
Bragg appeared in four games as a freshman for Nebraska, striking out six in 5.1 innings with an 0-1 record and 10.12 ERA. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound righty struggled in outings against Baylor and Columbia, but shined against Arizona State (no hits in 1.1 innings) and a three-inning start against Northern Colorado (three strikeouts, two hits).
"He threw pretty good for us this year," Schwellenbach said of Bragg. "He's got a fastball in the low 90s. He'll be a good piece for the team."
The Spitters roster includes 12 players back from last year's championship squad out of 28. The league expanded rosters to 30 this season.
The team's first practice is July 24.
THIS YEAR'S PIT SPITTERS
Mario Camilletti, 2B, Jr., Oakland — One of last season's most clutch players, he batted .297 with 29 RBIs, 16 steals and 47 runs in last year's title run, walking a team-high 59 times. He led the team in games played (67), hits (73), walks and on-base percentage (.429). He had 13 walks in 12 games in a virus-shortened season at Oakland.
Adam Proctor, C, Jr., Michigan State — Helped TC to the league's best percentage of throwing out runners trying to steal at 29 percent. The big catcher from St. Johns has 11 career home runs with the Spartans. He was second on the Spitters with four homers last season, driving in 29 runs in 46 games.
Andrew Hoffman, RHP, So., Illinois — Transferred from Oakland to Illinois after a dominating season in Traverse City last year, earning the Northwood's Pitcher of the Year, going 8-0 with 43 strikeouts in 58.1 innings with a 1.08 ERA.
Chad Patrick, P, Jr., Purdue Northwestern — Pitched two games at Purdue Northwestern before the season halted, going 1-1 with 12 strikeouts and a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings. Posted a 4-4 record, 3.75 ERA and fanned 45 in 57.2 innings last season in Traverse City.
Pat Hohlfeld, RHP, Jr., Jefferson — Versatile pitcher could enter the Spitters' rotation this season after four starts in 18 appearances last season (4-0, 2.05) with one save and 33 Ks in 48.1 frames. He whiffed 16 in 17 innings (three starts) this spring in college.
Chase Gearing, RHP, So., Lansing CC — Appeared in just one game for Lansing CC this spring, striking out eight in five one-hit innings. Pitched in 17 games for TC last summer with four starts, posting a .362 ERA, 3-2 record and striking out 25 in 37.1 innings.
Cade Heil, P, Jr., North Georgia — Made five starts last summer among eight appearances, posting a 2-0 record, 1.95 ERA and 22 Ks in 37 innings. Was able to get in six games this spring, striking out 36 in 38.1 for his highest K/9 in his college career by far. Posted a 3.19 ERA and 3-1 records, with only six walks.
Joe Pace, RHP, Sr., Michigan — Converted outfielder appeared in five games for Michigan this spring with a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts in 4.2 frames. Fanned 18 in 14 innings for U-M the last two seasons. Gave TC a dominant closer last season, notching a 0.51 ERA, a team-high six saves and 24 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.
Evan Gates, RHP, Sr., North Carolina A&T — Came to the Spitters on a pitch count last year and ended up with a 2-2 record, 3.07 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29.1 innings before hitting that limit set by his college coaches. Posted a tiny 0.87 WHIP in eight games with A&T this spring, striking out 25 in 15 frames for a 15.0 K/9 ratio.
Jake Arnold, 1B, Jr., North Georgia — The big 6-foot-4, 230-pound first baseman hit .308 with 15 RBIs on 10 extra-base hits in 19 games this spring. Hit .221 in 48 games in TC last summer, with two HRs, 13 RBI, two triples, eight doubles and 20 walks.
Christian Faust, 3B, Jr., Grand Valley State — Played all nine positions in a game last season, including an inning at pitcher (with no runs and a strikeout). Saw action in seven games for GVSU this spring, hitting .258 with three RBIs and six runs. Drove in 21 runs and hit .270 in 44 games in TC last summer, providing great defense at third.
Evan Maday, OF, Jr., Hope — Left-handed hitting outfielder played in 24 Spitters games last year, hitting .317 with five RBIs, 12 runs and four steals. Career .353 hitter in college has 50 RBIs, 82 runs, 38 walks and 46 steals in 86 games.
Spencer Schwellenbach, SS, So., Nebraska — Saginaw Heritage grad has posted a .281 average in 59 games with the Cornhuskers, belting six home runs as Nebraska's starting shortstop. He was supposed to play in Traverse City last season before an injury kept him from reporting.
Braxton Bragg, RHP, Fr., Nebraska — Appeared in four games as a freshman for Nebraska, striking out six in 5.1 innings with an 0-1 record and 10.12 ERA. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound righty struggled in outings against Baylor and Columbia, but shined against Arizona State (no hits in 1.1 innings) and a three-inning start against Northern Colorado (three strikeouts, two hits).
Will Mabrey, LHP, Fr., Tennessee — The first player from his high school to sign with a Southeastern Conference team, Mabrey posted a 2.25 ERA as a freshman with three strikeouts and two hits in four innings. Was 7-0 with a 0.15 ERA his senior year of high school.
Breck Eichelberger, RHP, So., Washington — First-team all-league at Salt Lake CC with a 9-2 record in 13 starts, three complete games and a 2.70 ERA. The 6-foot-4 righty from Utah struck out 69 batters in 73.1 innings and sat out 2020 after transferring to Washington.
Tito Flores, IF/OF, Fr., Michigan — Appeared in three games for the Wolverines, going 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter in games against California and Pepperdine. The four-time all-Catholic League selection at Birmingham Brother Rice was ranked as the top third baseman recruit in Michigan as a senior.
Evan Hiatt, LHP, So., San Jacinto — Hailing from the same university as ex-Spitter and Cubs fourth-round pick Luke Little, Hiatt appeared in 14 games a freshman, striking out 25 in 21 innings with as 1-09 record and 3.00 ERA. San Jacinto seems to only recruit big arms, as every pitcher on the Gators' 2019 staff had a K/9 ratio of at least 10.31 (Little led the team at 17.58 and Hiatt checked in at 10.71).
Peter Delkus, RHP, Fr., East Texas Baptist — Six-foot-3 right-hander was able to pitch just 1.1 innings before the season halted. His father of the same name pitched for five seasons in the Minnesota Twins minor-league system, reaching AAA.
Zach Fruit, RHP, So., Eastern Michigan — A teammate of Gearing's at Lansing CC, Fruit appropriately comes to the Cherry Capital after committing to move on to Eastern Michigan University next season. He didn't allow a run in six innings this spring over three appearances, striking out 10 and walking only two.
Trenton Wood, RHP, Jr., Mt. Vernon Nazarene — Ohio native put up a 2.40 ERA in 48.2 innings for the Cougars, most of that this spring before the season was canceled. Threw 30 innings in seven games (six starts) and struck out 24, with just six walks.
Jacob Marcus, RHP, Richmond — Struck out 62 in 55 innings as a freshman, drawing Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors. Fanned 23 more in 20 innings this spring. Struck out four in 4.1 innings against top-10 Georgia.
Jay Ward, LHP, So., Bowling Green — Had a resurgent year in 2020 after struggling as a freshman. Put up a 2.45 ERA, .167 opponent's batting average and six strikeouts in 7.1 relief innings. Illinois native had an 8.25 ERA in nine games as a freshman in 2019.
Nate Lohmeier, LHP, So., Bowling Green — Howell native missed two seasons at BGSU because of injury (2018 and 2019), but was a bullpen force for the Falcons as a freshman with a 2.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32.1 innings in 2017. Appeared in five games this spring with one save and three Ks in 5.1 innings.
Dalton O'Boyle, RHP, Jr., Davenport — Put up a perfect 4-0 record in four starts for the Panthers, striking out 26 in 21.2 innings with a 3.32 ERA. Had a 5-1 record and 4.78 ERA in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League last season.
Crews Taylor, OF, Jr., North Georgia — Comes to Traverse City with perhaps the most college experience of any Pit Spitters player, having played in 102 games and seen 368 at-bats at North Georgia in two-plus seasons. Career .296 hitter has belted 20 home runs, scored 105 runs, driven in 67 and walked 94 times in college. Belted 10 homers and had 30 extra-base hits as a sophomore in 2019.
Johnny Hipsman, OF, So., Richmond — Started 17 games without an error in the outfield this spring after an Atlantic 10 all-freshman team campaign in which he led the Spiders with a .377 batting average, finishing second in the A-10 in hitting. Was 5-for-13 against top-10 Georgia in 2020.
Bryant Goolsby, OF, Trevecca Nazarene — One of the Division 2 school's leaders as a freshman in 2019, he hit six homers, 10 doubles and drove in 36 runs with a .333 average in 50 games. Followed that up with eight RBIs and a homer in 50 at-bats during the virus-shortened 2020 campaign. Good eye at the plate with 40 walks in 215 at-bats. Tennessee's Mr. Baseball in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.