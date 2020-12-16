MAPLE CITY — Wyatt Pugh recalls walking down the Glen Lake halls three years ago.
Now he runs.
Ryan Schut convinced the student-athlete to give cross country a try.
"Mr. Schut, he's the reason I got into cross country in the first place," the two-time state finals qualifier said. "I found a love for the sport. He's been a great mentor for the sport, and he's always there and supportive."
Pugh went from walking halls to running in the top 10 of every race but the state championships as a senior.
Schut announced his "retirement" as the Lakers' cross country coach at age 40 this week, although he said it's likely he'll be back in some capacity in the future.
He led the Laker cross program the last 12 years and coached 17 total, starting up the Grand Traverse Academy team when the school first began accepting high school students.
"It's about new horizons for me," Schut said. "I told (athletic director) Mark Mattson this is not the end. It's just a break."
Schut literally started coaching with kids on his back, sometimes showing up at practice with one of his three kids in a sling. Ivy is now a sophomore on the Lakers team, while Aune is an eighth grader and Oz is in fifth grade.
"I want to be a fan, a spectator, a parent," Schut said. "It was just time for me to slow down and be more present with my family."
Schut led GT Academy to a state finals appearance and the Lakers to 10 consecutive Division 4 state finals appearances. He earned Regional Coach of the Year honors in 2018 and 2020 from the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association.
Schut took over the cross country program from Pete Edwards a dozen years ago. A teaching job opened up at Glen Lake when legendary basketball coach Don Miller retired.
"Ever since I walked in there, he was pretty much like, 'Here you go; here's your gig,'" Schut said of Edwards.
Schut left on top, not only winning Regional Coach of the Year, but helping Makenna Scott win the individual state championship this year.
Schut said he knew before the season he'd be stepping down upon its conclusion.
Two things factored heavily into that. One, he wanted to see this year's senior class out. He known some of the 10 seniors — five girls and five boys, more than half of the 17-runner team — since teaching their kindergarten physical education class. Two, the coronavirus presented new challenges.
"I really wanted to see them through," he said. "I also couldn't imagine a new coach taking over this year with all the COVID protocols and things. I am still shocked we had a full-on season."
Pugh said Schut not only helped introduce him to the sport, but also cultivate a love for it. Pugh said he plans to continue running in college, and hopes to announce his commitment soon.
"I never ran before and never really got enjoyment from it," the senior said. "Now I love the sport."