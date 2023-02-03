TRAVERSE CITY — No matter what Central Lake did, nothing was shutting down Traverse City Christian senior Levi Schultz and sophomore Reece Broderick.
The dynamic duo combined for 51 points in the Sabres’ 76-61 home win against Central Lake (5-10, 4-5 Ski Valley) on Thursday. The Trojans threw the entire kitchen sink at two, but their speed and height were no match for what Schultz and Broderick brought to the table.
The Trojans were down throughout the game and clawed their way back in after Schultz and Broderick spent a few minutes on the bench to start the fourth. They went on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 60-49, but it wouldn’t last long.
“I wanted to see some different things from different guys,” Sabres head coach Rene LaFreniere said. “If they cut into our lead, so be it.”
Broderick and Schultz were subbed in which helped close the door on the Trojans’ potential comeback. Broderick got things going for the Sabres (10-4) by drilling a 3-pointer and then a two to extend the lead to 65-49.
Central Lake had difficulties trying to defend the duo throughout the game.
“I put my big guy on (Levi), and he was just too quick,” Central Lake head coach Chase Hibbard said. “(Reece) is a great shooter, and you cannot put a guy out like that, and he was on tonight.”
The Trojans didn’t give up easily asBroderick and Schultz exchanged buckets throughout the first half. The Sabres took a lead in the first quarter, with Schultz scoring six of the 18 total points.
Trojans senior Drayten Evans was the star in the first for Central Lake before Garrison Barrett could get going in the second. Barrett scored zero in the first half but finished with 30 points and connected on four of five from long range.
Evans scored five of the 10 total points in the quarter to keep it 18-10, but the dominance of the Sabres was too much as the game progressed.
Schultz continued to get his looks from inside or outside. If nothing was available for him inside, his teammates were outside ready to fire a three.
Both Broderick and Schultz complimented each other’s game after the game. Schultz said the sophomore’s ability to make his threes is key to TC Christian’s success, and Broderick gave Schultz his flowers for his efforts to play the post well.
Schultz delivered an alley-oop to start the second quarter that sent the entire gym into a frenzy. The 6-foot-6 guard said they try those a few times throughout each game.
After the dunk, Schultz tried to do it again but got fouled on his way up. The Trojans responded with Evans draining a three to cut their deficit down to 27-19.
Barrett followed up with another three to shrink the Sabres’ lead to 28-22. The buckets kept falling for both teams as the Trojans got within 30-24, with Barrett scoring 11 of his 30 points. But the Trojans’ early comeback wouldn’t last.
The Sabres led by as much as 18 points in the second half, with Broderick scoring 12 points in the third and Schultz finishing with 6. Nine of Broderick’s 12 points came off shooting threes.
“I practice it more than other things,” Broderick said on his 3-point shots.
Schultz finished with a team-high 28 points, and Broderick finished with 23. Sabres freshman Garrett Schultz ran the point for a chunk of the game and finished with nine.
“Garrett has that instinct of seeing the floor,” LaFreniere said. “He sees things a step — sometimes two steps — ahead of what’s happening; and that’s extremely valuable to someone who’s running your offense — albeit a freshman, which means there’s a whole lot of upside with him.”
The Sabres are riding a three-game winning streak as they hit the road on Tuesday against Baldwin. With districts approaching, LaFreniere said the team’s mood is locked in on the little goals but didn’t shy away from declaring an early date with Lake Leelanau St Mary in the district finals.
“That’s the goal. We don’t have a league championship to play for, so that’s the goal,” he said.
Central Lake closes out its brief two-game road stretch against Onaway on Tuesday.
