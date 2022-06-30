TRAVERSE CITY — Nona Schultz led a big Benzie Central contingent into Wednesday’s Summer Classic senior softball all-star game.
Then she led the American team to victory.
Schultz went 2-for-2 with as pair of RBIs in the Americans’ big five-run fifth inning in a 7-4 victory in the second annual postseason exhibition sponsored by the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Schultz slammed a two-run double in that fifth-inning rally to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player honor on Traverse City St. Francis’ field.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better play on that one,” Schultz said. “I was happy to come in clutch for my team and got us some points.”
Schultz, an Adrian College commit, also reached base on a second-inning bunt single off Kalkaska starter Mia Miller.
“I knew she was coming in hot with that speed,” Schultz said. “So out of the blue I was just like, you know, I’m just going to bunt and see what happens. So I laid down a bunt and it goes third-base side and I make it to first. It was kind of a spur of the moment type of play, but it worked.”
Charlevoix’s Grace Lentz won the home run derby after the game, belting a pair of long balls off a pitching machine in the finals to top Benzie’s Riley Sanchez. Sanchez hit the most homers in the first round, leading the American squad to the derby team title as players tried to hit the more squishy dimple balls from a pitching machine set at 53 miles per hour.
“Those the dimple balls are harder to get out than regular balls, for sure,” Lentz said. “But it’s nicer with those though in the machine because the regular softballs go everywhere because of the seams, so I was kind of happy we had the dimple balls, honestly, because you know that it’s going right down the middle.”
Lentz’s first home run of the final-round matchup with Sanchez went to straight-away center field.
The National team led 2-1 after four innings, with Mesick catcher Mattie Akom drilling a double to left field to score two runs in the first inning. American came back with one in the first on an RBI by Brethren’s Halle Richardson that scored Kingsley’s Leslie Hamilton.
Akom also came up big in the fifth inning, switching positions to the outfield and throwing out an American player at the plate.
Elk Rapids’ Abby Platt, Hamilton and Traverse City St. Francis outfielder Stephanie Schichtel also had multi-hit games for the Americans. Schichtel singled twice, walked and scored a run. Platt singled twice and Hamilton had an RBI with her two hits. Sanchez hit a double in the Americans’ big fifth inning. Elk Rapids’ Morgan Wirtz, TC West’s Kaci Sowers and Benzie’s Ryleigh Frisbie also had hits for the Americans, who chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” in their dugout during the fifth-inning rally.
Miller pitched 2.1 innings, with five strikeouts, and Cadillac’s Ashlyn Lundquist tossed two scoreless frames and blasted a sixth-inning leadoff home run for only the second homer in the Summer Classic’s two renditions. Lake Leelanau St. Mary catcher Genevieve Bramer hit one last year to win 2021 MVP honors.
Lentz, a Spring Arbor commit who reached base in all three at-bats with two singles and a walk, scored in the fifth inning to get a run back for National.
Kalkaska’s Lauren Judd, Manton’s Autumn Sackett, Central Lake’s Alexis Cain, Kalkaska’s Violet Porter and Central’s Lake’s Sydney Fernandez each had singles, while Cadillac’s Brooklyn Hoffert reached base twice and McKenzie Reed walked and Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Autumn Vermilya was hit by a pitch.
Benzie’s Olivia Bailey tossed the first two innings, allowing two runs and striking out two, while Sowers worked out of a jam in the third inning after National had two runners on with none out before Sowers retired six straight batters. Onekama’s Sophie Wisniski pitched the final three innings to earn the win, striking out three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.