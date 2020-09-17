TRAVERSE CITY — High school sports are back in full swing and athletic directors have been working overtime to make sure their programs are following the proper COVID-19 protocols to keep their kids playing.
Scheduling new contests and enforcing the mask-wearing mandate during competitions have already been a challenge for administrators. However, figuring out how to safely, equitably and efficiently allocate tickets and space for limited spectators has been a new hurdle many athletic directors are not sure how to handle.
Schools from across northern Michigan are dealing with the limits set by the Governor that say indoor events can’t exceed 250 people and outdoor events can’t exceed 500 people — each number which includes the teams, coaches and personnel. For the larger schools like Traverse City West and Traverse City Central — who have student bases well over 1,000 kids each — it has become matter of exclusivity out of necessity.
The Trojans and Titans football game scheduled for Friday usually brings in around 10,000 spectators annually, but that number will be limited to only 500 people this year. TC West athletic director Jason Carmein and TC Central AD Zac Stevenson have had to make the tough choice to eliminate all general admission ticket sales for their programs, limiting spectators to two guests per athlete/coach that is participating in that game. There will be no student sections and no bands at the “Celebrate Service” game Friday and no tickets will be sold at the door.
“It’s been working well so far with the other teams,” Carmein said. “I think all of the parents and kids understand what we have to do to have the opportunity to play.”
Carmein said they will have to turn away any fans who attempt to get tickets on game day.
“People are upset that they’re not gonna be able to come out and support us this year,” TC Central senior football player Ryan Royston said. “It’s a huge change because usually both sides have full student sections and people are standing around the white gates. It’s going to be a challenge for sure.
Many of the smaller schools like Traverse City St. Francis have roster sizes that allow them to be a bit more flexible with their attendance restrictions. Students athletes at TCSF, Boyne City, East Jordan and other smaller schools have a chance to fill out their capacity with general admission door sales for soccer and volleyball.
TCSF athletic director Aaron Biggar said the Glads have yet to come close to exceeding the attendance limits put in place, but organizing the guest lists and keeping tally of spectators can be a huge chore.
“I’ve spent four or five hours today on our ticket pass list alone for varsity and junior varsity football,” Kingsley athletic director Mitch Miggenburg said Thursday.
For the Stags, football has to be limited to two guests of the players, coaches, cheerleaders and pep band — something not many other schools will have at their games. Other outdoor sports like soccer are easier to plan for according to Glen Lake AD Mark Mattson, who has set up a donation jar at the gates for anyone to come out and support on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Other smaller schools like Buckley and Forest Area have increased the number of guests each athlete can bring to four while still limiting opposing schools to bring only two per participant. This also covers junior varsity and freshman contests, and Biggar said a lot of people don’t think about too many spectators at underclassmen events and is worried he may have to turn people away.
The majority of schools and administrators are adhering to the two fans per athlete rule laid out by the Governor, but there is wiggle room for many area schools. Frankfort, for example, is letting their football players invite as many guests as they would like, as long as the guests are pre-registered for the event 24 hours ahead of time.
“I think we could run into some trouble with people wanting to come out to football games,” Frankfort AD Dave Jackson said. “People are just very excited to see some football get played and will make their way out here.
Johannesburg-Lewiston athletic director Joe Smokeovitch is in the stickiest of situations as part of the Cardinals’ school district is still stuck in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan, which limits gatherings to 100 people — meaning no spectators will be allowed at Joburg events until those regions move forward in the plan.
Schools are also getting creative to give their students a chance to cheer on the football teams this fall. Glen Lake has implemented a lottery system that is offered to seniors first, down to freshman that will give students a chance to get in the stands for the Friday night lights. Suttons Bay and TC St. Francis also have things in the works to get student sections back involved this fall.
“It’s been a ride and it has been really hard,” Buckley AD Heather Cade said. “Some people are really against wearing a mask but we need to get on this train to keep the kids playing.”
