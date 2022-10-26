From Staff Reports
FRANKFORT — The Detroit Lions named Frankfort varsity head coach Ed Schindler the Week Nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week honor.
Schindler’s Panthers won their eighth game of the season by defeating Elk Rapids 36-14 to move to 8-1 on the season. The Panthers host Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy Division opponent East Jordan Red Devils in a Division 8 pre-district game Friday.
Schindler is currently in his third season as head coach at Frankfort and 22nd season as a head coach overall. Prior to coaching his alma mater, he spent 11 seasons as head coach at Elk Rapids and eight seasons at Whitmore Lake. Schindler’s career record stands at 121-92 and 18-9 at Frankfort. He’s led the Panthers to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players’ character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school’s football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season’s Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school’s football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
This season’s program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation. Currently in its’ 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan.
