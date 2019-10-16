MAPLE CITY — Kaitlyn Schaub's journey to college softball ended up pretty straight-forward.
Yet very different than most.
The Glen Lake star visited one school this spring — Mount Pleasant's Mid-Michigan College. She didn't go there.
Then Angela Warsecke took over.
"I was joking with Kaitlyn, and I said, 'You should come to Jackson,'" said Warsecke, who played with Schaub in travel ball.
Warsecke, a former Benzie Central multi-sport standout and Jackson College catcher, put in a good word with Jets coach Jamie Vandenburgh.
Turns out, Jackson happened to be in the market for one more pitcher.
Vandenburgh invited Schaub to come try out for the team in early August. She didn't hear back for weeks and thought Schaub had changed her mind.
A week before classes started at the Jackson campus, Vandenburgh received a call back from Schaub that she was coming to the school eight miles south of Jackson and 237 miles from Maple City.
The Lakers star — who holds Glen Lake records for most home runs in a season (eight) and career (13) and most RBI in a season (50) and career (150) — was walking on at a junior college.
"Immediately, we thought this is a kid we're going to like," Vandenburgh said. "She has a great personality."
In the Jets' team photo, there's Schaub standing out right in the middle of the back row.
That picture was taken Tuesday, the same day coaches held one-on-one meetings with each player after the conclusion of fall ball.
"We have a surprise for you," Vandenburgh said to Schaub.
It turned out to be a scholarship.
"Just not having my mind made up and then to be able to play is amazing," Schaub said.
Vandenburgh said people all over 5,400-student campus already know Schaub, even though class has been in session only about a month and a half.
Schaub picked up a job with the team right away, volunteering as Vandenburgh's navigator in the team's 15-passenger van during fall ball. That not only gives Schaub the responsibility of directions, but also control of the playlist during team trips.
"I've actually booted people from the navigator spot," Vandenburgh joked. "Kaitlyn made it through fall ball."
Schaub earned all-state three times at first base, started all four years for Glen Lake and struck out only 17 times in over 400 at-bats.
"They are getting a heckuva hitter," Lakers softball coach Gary Galla said. "She's one of the most prolific power hitters in Glen Lake history. She can hit to any field. She's just a great hitter."
Schaub also pitched in high school, and is working to add to her pitching repertoire for the college level. She's already added a drop ball to the fastball and change-up she threw in high school, and hopes to add a rise and curve as well.
Those extra pitches will serve her well as she looks to contribute right away to a Jets team that returns only four players from last year's squad that posted a 37-15 record, including 24-8 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.
Warsecke, a freshman who found herself as the primary catcher during fall ball when the team's only other catcher suffered a shoulder injury, said she found out about Schaub's scholarship when the coach messaged the team's group text.
"I really enjoy having someone from back home to share things with," Warsecke said. "It's like having a piece of home here with me."
