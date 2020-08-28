TRAVERSE CITY — Mark Scannell struck out eight over 5.2 innings as the Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Great Lakes Resorters 4-2.
Evan Gates picked up his fourth save of the season with 1.1 scoreless frames Friday. He’s only allowed a run in two of his 17 Northwoods League appearances this season.
Scannell hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in any of his three starts since joining the team out of Grand Valley State.
Christian Faust drove in two runs for the Pit Spitters (31-6), and Traverse City Central grad Cooper Marshall went 2-for-4 to lift his average to .292. Chase Eby, Gaetano Vallone and Brant Kym also had hits.
Chase Bessard, Champ Davison, Crew Cohoes, Ryan Rifenberg, Aaron Hurd and TJ Deherrera each had one hit for the Resorters (6-32), with Rifenberg and Hurd both driving in first-inning runs.
The teams face off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium, with Joey Drury (2-0, 2.25) scheduled to start for the Spitters.
