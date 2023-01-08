TRAVERSE CITY — The moment is as inevitable as the start of the season. No start is born into this world without an eventual end. A beginning must have a conclusion.
For every coach and every senior on their roster, the first day of practice of their final season together is one day closer to that final goodbye and the end of a cherished relationship that has been built on moments — both good and bad, both on and off the field of competition.
The fortunate ones use success to extend their seasons deep into the playoffs. But very, very few get a victory as the capstone in their final chapter as coach and player. However, every one of those players and coaches — win or lose — will have to give that final hug that is held a little longer and squeezed a little tighter as they say their goodbyes.
Nate Plum has been oh so close to the final game of the season many times, but all too often the journey for the Elk Rapids varsity boys soccer coach has ended in the state semifinals.
“Every single year, there’s a player or two or three — or even more — where you’re like, “Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is it,’” Plum said.
The Elks lived on the razor’s edge in the final four games of the 2022 postseason — needing two goals in the final three minutes to beat Traverse City Christian in the district title game, pulling out a 2-1 thrilling shootout win over Freeland in the regional semi and then a 1-0 victory over Alma in the championship match before falling 4-1 to Holland Christian.
“That’s the thing that when it’s all over that I cry about — just how much those kids fight,” Plum said. “They never give up. That drive. You think about how much you’re going to miss that and what a great thing that is for everybody else to see.”
Plum has the ultimate respect for his players and what they do to build the program year after year, even though it means saying goodbye year after year.
“I get pretty emotional, but I’m not crying because we lost a game,” Plum said. “I’ve got tears in my eyes because I know that was it. That was it with these kids. I’m saying goodbye to these kids, some who I’ve known since elementary school and watched grow up.”
So much time is spent together during the preseason and the season itself. It’s not just games and practices. There are team dinners, Saturdays and Sundays spent with each other and bonding through experiences that have nothing to do with soccer.
“It’s a lot of time with those kids, and it means a lot — they mean a lot,” Plum said. “They pour their passion into it, and I love to see that.”
Plum, who is heading into his 16th year as a head coach at the high school level, always has a clear message for his players as they exit the program they’ve called home for up to four years.
The sport is about the relationships they build in their lives, not the trophies they win.
“A lot of them won’t play again, and for me, it’s also the realization that I won’t see them as much,” Plum said. “That bond you build, I hope is strong enough to keep them coming back for years to come to see you or to keep checking in, to text you every once in a while. High school coaches don’t do this for the money. The good ones do it for bigger reasons.”
Austin McMullen is one of those players that Plum has stayed in contact with since McMullen left the Elks’ soccer program. Plum was even invited to and attended McMullen’s wedding in August of last year, and the two randomly bumped into each other on the ski slopes in Utah a few years back.
McMullen, who graduated from Elk Rapids in 2013 and saw his time as an Elks soccer player end in a state semifinals shootout loss to Williamston, called Plum a “great person and a great leader.” He said Plum’s goal was to bring everyone together. If wins came along with that, great.
“He was definitely incredibly invested in all of his players, and that’s probably why you see him building these relationships and helping them with things outside of sports,” McMullen said. “He was always able to step in and be a big part of your life to help in any way he could.”
McMullen said the key was respect. Plum respected his players, and they respected him back.
“It’s easy to think of high schoolers as kids and not involving them in the leadership or strategic components of the team, but he always truly invested in his players and sought out and respected their input on how to run the team,” McMullen said. “Ultimately, that encouraged us to be a better player and person. It made you want to work harder for him and harder for the team.”
That is what made it so difficult when McMullen and others have come to the end of their time with Plum as their coach.
“It is a tough moment. You’re taking that step and closing the door on something that’s been such an important part of your life,” McMullen said. “That’s when you look around a realize that a lot of the good things about playing high school soccer weren’t on the field.
“But while that one chapter is closed, all of those things that you developed during that time will continue on.”
Josh Sellers has seen his fair share of chapters closed. The Traverse City St. Francis varsity head football coach has been on the precipice of immortality more than once, making it to Ford Field in Detroit with a chance to win a state title multiple times in his nearly 20 years as a molder of young men.
He too has a message for his players as they begin the season, and it is one he reiterates throughout the weekly grinds on the gridiron.
“I tell them, ‘Guys, this is your chapter in the Big Book of Gladiator History,’” Sellers said. “We’re dealing with young men who are various levels of maturity, and you sometimes have to remind them that this is the only year and the only season that this team will be exactly the way it is. When you stop and step back and look at it that way, it will hit you for sure — especially because of that senior group as they move on to the next phase of life.”
Sellers said the goodbyes at the end of the season are simply part of the process.
“You could win the last game of the season or lose every game you play, but you’re never going to see those seniors again in the same way,” he said. “It hits different guys in different ways. I try to be more of a not-too-high, not-too-low kind of guy and set that example for the kids. It’s more upon reflection and not in front of the kids that the emotions hit.”
The emotions certainly hit this season at the team banquet after the Gladiators’ heartbreaking 15-12 loss to Jackson Lumen Christi in the state finals.
Eighteen seniors approached the mic at the end-of-season celebration and spoke about what being a part of Gladiator football has meant to them. They thanked the other players, their families and their coaches. They gave advice to the underclassmen who will step up and take their place next season.
Sellers said it took more than an hour to get through all 18 speeches.
“Hearing what this group had to say was really something else,” Sellers said. “What hit me at that point was that so many of that senior group have been with us for so long. Those two four-year guys in Drew (Hardy) and Joey (Donahue). A lot of the other seniors were three-year guys. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the past four years.”
And during those four years, there has been a focus on emotional growth and maturity and not just improving physical talents and capabilities.
“Anybody who has put any time or commitment into coaching, especially at the high school level, understands that sure you’re going to teach kids how to block and tackle or hit the ball or make a basket, but it’s always about the bigger picture,” Sellers said. “No coach coaches for the money. No coach coaches except to pass on those great life lessons and help these kids mature through the lessons learned in the sport.”
Michelle Brines and her Cadillac Vikings felt the same sting as Sellers and his Gladiators this year. For the first time in Brines’ illustrious career which has now eclipsed 30 years, she led her team to the volleyball state championship match. But just like St. Francis, it would end in defeat as the Vikings lost to North Branch in three sets.
“It always ends on different terms,” Brines said. “For us this year, we got to play on the last day, so that helped to soften the blow. But you never really understand or recognize how much you miss them until you get to the next season and they’re not there.”
The time that it takes to process that, Brines said she is also processing so much more.
“Sometimes the fact that it’s the end is overshadowed by other things,” Brines said.
Brines said the end of the 2021 season was the most emotional because that was the end of her time as the coach of her daughter, Renee.
“That was something I’d obviously never dealt with before, so that was pretty emotional,” she said. “It kind of built up to that moment throughout the whole season. I’d been her coach for a long time, and it was really awesome for us to have that time together. But in my head, I knew it was time for her to have someone else coach her other than her mother. For her to grow as a player, she needed that.”
Brines had coached her daughter since Renee was just 5 years old. They’d built a true comfort level and mutual respect that really blossomed even more during those four years in high school and especially when Renee was a senior.
“When that finally ended, it was definitely a sad couple of days in our house,” Michelle said. “We had a lot of special things that happened and great things we can look back on. Being able to do that together was pretty special.”
Renee said the end of her season left her with a really weird feeling, and it was one that didn’t resolve itself until a few days after their last game.
“I knew it was my last high school game, but it didn’t really hit me that my mom was done coaching me,” Renee said. “I was just super emotional for a few days. She definitely comforted me during that.”
Michelle considers herself guarded and not overly emotional, but she’s evolved over her three decades of coaching to connect on a more personal level with her players.
“We’ve had some successes for each group, which has been nice,” Michelle said. “Even though we’re sad at the end, one day doesn’t take away everything else that we’ve done. It’s not just what we do on the court. It’s the things off the court that are way more important than the games.”
That’s exactly how Plum sees it, too.
“Sports is a great teacher for these kids,” Plum said. “Going through that process of saying goodbye is one of those lessons that comes with playing the game. It’s something that’s important for all kids to go through. It’s something that will help them in life beyond sports.”
But he also recognizes that there is really nothing you can do to prepare for the end, despite knowing it is an inevitability.
“I’ll be honest, I feel like it’s getting harder and harder and harder every single year that you go through it,” Plum said. “The more time you’ve invested, the more it goes through you.”
Plum and Sellers and Brines know that is true. Because those warm embraces of welcome at the beginning of the season will one day be replaced by tearful hugs when it’s all over. And that goodbye is just part of the game.
