SUTTONS BAY vs. COLON
WHAT: 8-player Division 1 state championship
WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Superior Dome, Marquette
RECORDS: Suttons Bay (12-0, 5-0 MCM8FC); Colon (12-0, SM8M)
SERIES: First meeting
ONLINE: FOXSportsDetroit.com, FOX Sports GO, MHSAANetwork.com
TV: Fox Sports Detroit (tape delay) Nov. 26, 8 p.m.
BACKGROUND: Colon is led by sophomore linebacker Kaleb Johnson (73 tackles, 3 INT, 6 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries) and has a good kicking game with Austin Stoll. With Stoll and the Norse's Cesar Ramirez providing solid kicking games, the game will likely feature a lot of extra points instead of two-point conversion attempts. Colon's first-team defense didn't allow a score all season and the first-string offense only played into the second half twice this season. Quarterback Philip Alva threw for 995 yards (15 TD, 2 INT) and ran for another 920 in the Magi's triple option offense. Running back/receiver Jonathan West (743 rush yards, 622 receiving yards, 510 return yards, 6 INTs returned for 239 yards) is similar to SB's Lucas Mikesell, setting the school's records for all-purpose yards in a career and season. Brandon Crawford, a 240-pound running back, has 1,345 yards this season on only 99 carries (13.6 per carry) and is Colon's career rushing leader. Junior linebacker Caiden Carver made 97 tackles and had 4 sacks this season. Brice Harvey, a 260-pound senior, leads the line. Suttons Bay counters with game-breakers of its own. Quarterback Bryce Opie threw for 1,104 yards through 11 games and ran for 615 more, while Mikesell has rushed fro 1,231 yards and added 460 more through the air. Those two play behind linebackers Michael Loucks and Michael Wittman, with Luke Murphy paving the way on the O-line.
KINGSLEY vs. LANSING CATHOLIC
WHAT: Division 5 state semifinal
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Greenville
RECORDS: Kingsley (12-0, 6-0 NMFL-Legends); Lansing Catholic (11-1, 4-1 CAAC-White)
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-104.5
ONLINE: MHSAANetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Lansing Catholic likes to throw the ball a lot, evidenced by quarterback Zach Gillespie's big numbers. Gillespie has thrown for 2,225 yards and 23 TDs this season, with only 5 INTs (he has more INTs on defense — 7), adding in 455 rush yards, which is only 30 behind team leader Mitch Raphael. Gillespie is accountable for 40 offensive TDs this season. Alex Watters leads the receiving corps with 36 catches for 972 yards and 14 TDs. Vince Salquist adds another 545 yards. The Cougars have 16 interceptions this season from four players. The Stags counter with a run game led by Ayden Mullin and his 1,451 yards. Mullin, Owen Graves and Connor Schueller all average over 9 yards a carry. Mullin (21), Graves (12) and Payson Caballero (14) each have double-digit rushing touchdowns already. Tyler Inthisone has thrown for 1,106 yards, completing over 65 percent of his passes for 12 TDs. Graves and Will Whims combined for seven interceptions already, and Gage Hessem returned one for a touchdown. The Stags have converted on almost 53 percent of third downs.
GLEN LAKE vs. MONTAGUE
WHAT: Division 6 state semifinal
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Clare
RECORDS: Glen Lake (11-1, 4-0 NMFL-Leaders); Montague (10-2, 5-2 West Michigan)
SERIES: First meeting
ONLINE: MHSAANetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Glen Lake's run to the 2016 state title game also went through Calumet. In 2016, the Lakers beat the Copper Kings 14-0 on their own field, and this year's rematch produced a 15-14 nail-biter. Like Lansing Catholic, the Wildcats avenged a regular-season loss by beating Ravenna 20-13 in the postseason, following a 17-7 setback five weeks earlier. Montague 6-foot-3 receiver Brennan Schwarz has an offer from Ferris State, where GL's Reece Hazelton is going for basketball. Wildcat quarterback Drew Collins has tossed for 2,314 yards this season, including 27 TDs and only 3 INTs. Montague, which ended TC St. Francis' season in the semifinals last year, splits its backfield carries between Dylan Everett (718 yards, 11 TDs), Collins (613 yards, 14 TDs) and Johnathan Monette (40-2 yards, 6 TDs). Schwarz has 804 receiving yards and 9 TDs, while Monette adds another 569 yards and 6 TDs). Mark Vanderleest leads the defense with 87 tackles (55 solo) and 10.5 tackles for loss and Schwarz has picked off five passes. The team amassed 69 TFLs this season. Kicker Andrew Kooi has been on target on PATs, but has only one touchback all season.
