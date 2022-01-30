TRAVERSE CITY — Saline received a little more than it bargained for with a trip up north to Traverse City.
The Hornets dropped a 3-2 overtime hockey decision Friday to Traverse City West, then turned around and had the same thing happen Saturday when Traverse City Central won 4-3 on a Chase Adams goal 1:41 into overtime.
“Two overtime games up here,” Saline second-year head coach Kyle Zagata said. “We just had an overtime game (Friday) night that took a lot out of us, another kind of knock down, drag out game. I was proud of our guys after we left it all out there. Credit to them; they’re a very good team. They put a lot of pressure on us.”
No. 12-ranked Traverse City Central (11-5-1) might just think about having more Senior Night games. Adams, one of six Trojans seniors, scored the game’s first and last goals and nearly had a hat trick.
“It felt great having the whole team over and just huddled around me and just giving me this huge hug,” Adams said. “It just felt like everything I dreamed it would be. It was perfect. Overall, just a great night. Love my teammates and everything about it.”
Owen Dawson took the team lead in points with two goals and an assist, giving him 12 goals and 21 points this season.
He helped set up Adams’ first goals, then scored the two in between, netting a power-play marker off a Cam Peters assist and drilling a slapshot from outside the blue line that caught Saline netminder Tyler Schroeder off guard and tied the game at 3-3 with 6:54 left.
“That No. 8 (Dawson) on the back end, he had two goals and does a lot of damage,” Zagata said. “You just give him any bit of freedom and he makes you pay.”
Dawson’s second goal tied the game and set the table for Adams to score the overtime game-winner.
“We got the puck up to the point and I crashed the far backside post,” Adams said. “Then the rebound was there and I just pushed it right in through the five-hole. Overall, the whole game was just a grind and that last play kind of summed it all up.”
Saline took a 3-2 second-period lead on a power-play goal from Joe Raupp during a five-minute major for boarding, but the Hornets would only put on on the board over that five minutes that extended into the third period. All three Hornets goals came in the second, the first two at even strength.
Schroeder made 20 saves and Central’s Grant Neuhardt — one of the Trojans’ six seniors, along with Scott Barnhart, Colin Miller, Gavin Graczyk and Shea Harmeson — stopped 17 shots.
Givens and Zagata became friends through hockey. Zagata served as an assistant coach at powerhouse Livonia Stevenson for 11 years before taking the Saline job two years ago.
The two texted back and forth Saturday morning about how the two teams haven’t played each other since Central beat the Hornets 2-1 in the 2006 Division 2 state championship game.
It’s not only the last time they played but the only other time.
“He’s like, ‘Oh, 16 years later, we get a rematch. How about that?” Givens said Zagata joked.
Koen Burkholder and Dawson set up Adams’ first goal, while Cam Peters and Luke Vander Roest picked up assists on Dawson’s scores.
Gavin Graczyk and Burkholder helped set up Adams’ game-winner.
“I just told Koen Burkholder when he went out for that shift, ‘Take the puck to the net,’ because he’s been doing a good job of that lately, and he shoots the puck well,” Givens said. “And he started to do that and then the guy had a good angle on him and pushed him outside and the puck ended up coming to Gavin at the top and we’re telling our defensemen constantly, ‘Just good hard low shots. Get it to the net.’ And Gavin put in the perfect spot and Chases was there to put back the rebound.”
No. 13 Saline (10-6-1) had Jake Honan assist on two goals and score another, with the other goals coming from Aidan Rumohr and Raupp. Rumohr also picked up an assist.
“A lot of credit to them,” Zagata said. “They play a good, honest game and we just sort of ran out of gas, that’s all.”
Central returns to action Wednesday, hosting Gaylord at 7 p.m.