BOYNE CITY — The Manistee Saints took three of four games from the Northern Michigan Dogmen.
Not without a dogfight.
The Saints won a pair of 7-6 decisions Sunday at Boyne City High School after the two Great Lakes United Baseball League teams split Saturday in Manistee.
Levi Irish (Gaylord) won the opening game, tossing seven innings of five-hit ball and striking out four.
Manistee charged back in the seventh inning, scoring six runs.
Logan Briggs (TC Central), Roddy MacNeil (Brethren) and Zach Platt (Elk Rapids) each logged two hits, while Lucas Richardson drove in two runs and Lucas Weinert scored twice.
Gavin Fenstermacher (Onaway) went 2-for-2 for the Dogmen.
The Dogmen almost completed a seventh-inning comeback in the nightcap, scoring three times to come up a run short.
Briggs and Kirk Myers (Frankfort/Manistee) each had two hits and Richardson (Brethren) scored two runs.
Clint Druckenmiller (Ellsworth) picked up the win in relief of Austin Harper (Onekama). Druckenmiller struck out two in two innings, while Harper fanned five in four frames.
Chase Ingersoll (Forest Area) led the Dogmen with two hits, a walk and two runs.
The Saints are slated to host the Oil City Stags for four games next Saturday and Sunday, with doubleheaders at 1 p.m. each day at Rietz Park in Manistee.
