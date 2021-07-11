MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints took a pair of close 2-1 games from Midland on Saturday.
Saints pitchers limited Midland hitters to just five hits over the two games.
Sam Schmitt tossed seven three-hit innings in the opener, striking out eight and walking two.
Lucas Richardson and Jake Paganelli each drove in runs. Eric Wrozek and Tucker Roe had the only hits for Midland (19-5).
In the second contest, Saints starter Roddy MacNeil tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, fanning 11.
Schmitt and Alex Strickland both notched RBIs for the Saints (12-6).
DOGMEN 3, COYOTES
The Northern Michigan Dogmen defeated the Midland Coyotes 3-1 Saturday to open a doubleheader. The second game wasn’t completed by deadline.
Nick Aown started for the Boyne City-based Dogmen, striking out three across six frames. Trevor Patterson relieved with a 1-2-3 seventh of all strikeouts.
Kyle Hbner, Dane Smitl and Jake Totte each drove in runs for the Dogmen (2-12).