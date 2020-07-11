MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil didn’t need much help from his Manistee Saints teammates Saturday.
MacNeil was destructive on the mound for Manistee, dropping 16 Oil City Stags via strikeout on his way to a complete-game shutout victory in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
The Saints took MacNeil’s start 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Stags took the night cap 8-5.
MacNeil held the Stags at bay all day, striking out the final two batters he faced before the Saints were able to work their magic in the bottom of the ninth.
Lucas Richardson led off the final inning with a walk and stole second right away. He was moved to third on a fielder’s choice before a groundout to the first basemen by Matt Felt was good enough to send him home.
MacNeil allowed only four hits and walked only one batter in the win. Braedan Lundquist led the Saints on offense with two hits and Logan Briggs added a single.
In the nightcap, the Saints looked to have a Saturday sweep under wraps until the final inning of the evening. Starting the inning with a 5-4 lead, the Saints allowed four runs in the top of the seventh to lose the game 8-5.
The Saints offense was warmed up after game one and hopped on the Stags with two runs in the first inning for an early lead. Nick Brzezinski had two of his three RBI in the first inning on a single.
Manistee fell behind 4-2 after three innings but retook the lead with a three-run fifth. Brzezinski tallied an RBI in the fifth as well as Travis McCormick.
Following a pitching change the Stags took advantage with two men on base and sent one over the fence to take the lead for good.
Lucas Weinert, Briggs, Richardson and Felt each added a hit for Manistee. Kyle Gorski started the game for the Saints and went five innings, giving up four runs. Nate Lange took the loss from the mound in one inning of work.
Dogmen offense stifled by Brewers pitching
The Northern Michigan Dogmen found themselves down big after a two huge innings by the Grand Rapids Brewers, falling 13-0 on Saturday in GLUBL play.
The Dogmen only mustered three hits in four innings of play, coming from Jack Malone, Gavin Fenstermaker and Jason Erhardt.
Tyler Sobczak took the loss for the Dogmen with three innings of work from the mound, giving up four runs in the second and walking four batters.
