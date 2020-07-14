Saints sneak by in seventh
MANISTEE — Errors plagued the Oil City Stags in the final inning on Sunday, leading to a Manistee Saints victory in the final out.
The Stags committed five errors in the seventh inning of the second game of a doubleheader in Manistee on Sunday, giving the Saints a 7-6 win.
Travis McCormick led off the final inning on an error by the Stags first baseman. A walk followed by four batters that reached on errors pushed home Nate Lange for the win.
Nick Brzezinski led the Saints offense with two hits, three runs and a RBI. Austin Harper batted in two runs and Roddy MacNeil matched that total.
Zach Platt got the win in relief with three innings of work while Cam Fewless got the start and struck out three while allowing five hits and four earned runs.
Dogmen get slammed 13-2 by Grand Rapids
The nightcap of the Northern Michigan Dogmen’s doubleheader against the Grand Rapids Brewers was much like the first game — a rout.
Following a 13-0 loss in the opening match the Dogmen fell 13-2 to the Brewers in a 6-inning shortened game.
The Dogmen mustered only three hits in the game coming from Trevor Patterson, Jason Erhardt and James Snyder. Ian Hart and Snyder added the RBIs.
Michael Moralez took the loss on the mound with five innings of work, allowing six hits, seven runs and two home runs.
