MIDLAND — Manistee and Midland split for the second straight day, as each team comes out of the weekend series with two victories.
Nate Lange doubled twice and Lucas Weinert drove in two runs in a 9-6 Manistee Saints win Sunday to salvage a split for the second time in as many days. Zach Platt picked up the pitching win and Cam Fewless notched a save.
Keaton Peck walked twice and scored both times.
Midland won Sunday’s opener 6-5. Weinert, Cole Proctor, Lange and Avery Carr each had two hits. Both of Carr’s hits were doubles, and Proctor tripled.
The Saints (11-7) host the Michigan Braves for doubleheaders next Saturday and SUnday at Rietz Park in Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.