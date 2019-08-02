SAGINAW — The Manistee Saints have begun their postseason push and started by splitting two games on Friday in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional Tournament at Saginaw Valley Lutheran.
After drawing a first round bye, Manistee (21-8) lost their first game of the twinbill 10-7 to the defending champion Muskegon Blue Jays. Manistee rallied to win their second game against the Saginaw Means Transformers 8-6, keeping their hopes for a tournament title alive.
The Saints will take on the Pontiac Parkers in the NABF regional semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m. and have a chance to play for the regional title at 5 p.m.
In game one, Kirk Myers took the loss from the mound with 2.1 innings of work while allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs. Muskegon jumped on Myers in the third inning and scored seven runs, forcing Braedan Lundquist to take the mound.
Lundquist tossed 3.2 innings of one hit baseball as the Saints attempted a comeback.
Logan Briggs and Trenton Smiley each had two RBI and Nicholas Brzezinski joined Smiley with two hits.
In game two, the Saints jumped on Saginaw's pitching and scored four runs in the first inning, never looking back or surrendering the lead.
Kyle Gorski got the win in relief as Saginaw tied the game after starter Cam Fewless exited the game.
Lucas Weinert and Smiley each tallied two RBI. Devin Sempert had two hits and a RBI and Lucas Richardson scored two runs.
