DAYTON, Ohio — Adam Trautman's day went longer than expected, but the Elk Rapids product landed with a storied franchise.
The New Orleans Saints selected Trautman with the 105th overall pick in the third round of Friday's NFL Draft.
Trautman became the first Dayton Flyers football taken in the NFL Draft since 1977.
The 6-foot-5, 257-pound tight end hauled in a Flyers record 70 catches as a senior, with his 916 yards second among tight ends in a single season.
The Saints came into the draft with only two tight ends on their roster, 33-year-old Jared Cook and 29-year-old Josh Hill. The two combined for more than 900 yards and 12 touchdown catches last year, nine of those scores by Cook.
