MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil threw another gem to lead the Manistee Saints to a split with the Northern Michigan Dogmen.
Zachary Quinn drove in three runs in the Great Lakes United Baseball League opener the Dogmen claimed 8-5 Saturday at Rietz Park in Manistee.
MacNeil put a halt to any hopes of a Dogmen sweep, striking out 10 over seven innings and giving up only two hits. MacNeil hasn't allowed a run in 12.1 innings across three appearances this season, giving up only two hits and striking out 18 in that span.
Cole Proctor had a double, two hits and two RBIs to lead the Saints' bats in the nightcap win. Lucas Richardson scored two runs on a hit and two walks. Matt Felt, Kyle Gorski, Richardson and Travis McCormick drove in runs as well. Logan Briggs scored twice and walked once.
Ian Hart and Kyler Moir had Northern Michigan's only hits.
Quinn produced three hits and three RBIs in the Dogmen's opening-game victory.
Trevor Wregglesworth started and tossed seven innings, striking out five. Drew Koenig came on for two frames to pick up the win as the game went into extra innings.
Northern Michigan scored five runs in the ninth inning. Hart drove in two runs and scored two times, with Trevor Patterson picking up two hits.
Briggs, MacNeil and Proctor had two hits each for Manistee. Lucas Weinert scored two runs and Felt walked twice. Gorski struck out seven in eight innings.
The teams face off again Sunday in Boyne City, starting at 1 p.m. Levi Irish and Austin Harper are scheduled to start on the mound for Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.