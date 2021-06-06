MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints ended an undefeated opening weekend with two wins in a doubleheader against the Northern Michigan Dogmen Sunday at Reitz Park in Manistee.
The Saints (4-0) opened Sunday with a 6-2 win followed by a 16-6 thrashing of the Dogmen that followed a couple of wins on Saturday.
Sam Schmitt opened the day with a win from the mound in four innings of three hit work where he struck out six.
The Saints managed to sneak six runs across the plate on only five hits, each of which were singles.
Manistee’s Lucas Weinert was the only player in the game with multiple hits and Jake Paganelli got two RBI.
Chase Ingersoll, Trevor Patterson and Kyle Hebner each managed a hit in game one for the Dogmen with Brody Easton taking the loss.
Manistee’s Cam Fewless tossed 3.1 innings to the tune of two hits, six runs, two earned runs and five strikeouts while walking seven for the win in game two.
He was helped by much more offense in the nightcap as Paganelli and Steven Weinert each had three hits and two RBI. Lucas Richardson, Roddy MacNeil and Schmitt each added two RBI.
Hebner and Dane Smitz each had a hit for the Dogm- en (0-4) and the top three players in the order each scored twice.