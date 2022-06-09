MAPLE CITY — Why not run it back?
Glen Lake won on another walk-off, this time with James St. Peter drilling an RBI single down the third-base line to defeat Gaylord St. Mary 6-5 in what’s become a commonplace regional tournament matchup.
The Lakers won a 10-9 walk-off Saturday against Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the Division 4 district semifinals and replicated the feat in the regional semis.
“That played like a quarterfinal game,” Glen Lake head coach Kris Herman said. “That didn’t play like a regional semifinal. But Matt Nowicki is a fantastic coach, and if you give him enough time with a group of kids, they’re going to play like that.”
The No. 4-ranked Lakers (26-4) move on to play No. 3 Rudyard (24-6-1) in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. regional championship game in Rudyard. That game is preceded by Johannesburg-Lewiston against Painesdale Jeffers at 10 a.m. The two winners square off later Saturday in the quarterfinals and a shot at the Final Four at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium.
St. Mary head coach Matt Nowicki even predicted this in his pregame pep talk to his team.
“I told them, ‘Listen, we’re going to get mercied or it’s going to be a one-run game,’” Nowicki said. “’And if you guys play the way I know you can play, it’s going to be a one-run game.’”
The Snowbirds (11-15) certainly didn’t look like a below-.500 team Wednesday, even with a very young roster devoid of even a single senior.
St. Mary surged to a 5-0 record since May 19 with Jeffers back in the lineup. In six games, including Wednesday’s setback, Jeffers hit .529 with seven RBIs.
“We had our struggles this season,” Nowicki said. “But the last couple of weeks, you can see it. You saw glimpses of it throughout the season. The last couple of weeks have been great. We played some great baseball.”
Either the Lakers or Snowbirds made the last seven Final Fours.
“He and I know each other very well,” Herman said of Nowicki. “We know how to play each other. And because of that, you’re going to get those kinds of games. Every time we match up, it seems like it’s a one-run, two-run deal, something along those lines.”
Cooper Bufalini opened the bottom of the seventh with a hard grounder to third and beat the throw, advancing to second on a steal. Connor Ciolek walked, and St. Peter stepped to the plate, ripping a 2-2 inside pitch down the third-base line for the game-winner.
“When I saw Cooper round third, I knew it was over,” St. Peter said. “I threw my hands up. I got excited. It’s every kid’s dream. Playoff game. Bottom of the seventh.”
The Lakers went right from one celebration to another, returning to the dugout after the handshake line to sing “Happy Birthday” to assistant coach Richard Rosendall.
St. Mary tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh, with Gavin Bebble coming in to score on a Brody Jeffers fielder’s choice.
Mateo Gokey put Glen Lake up 5-4 with a deep triple to center field in the bottom of the fifth.
“It was nerve-wracking, but I knew we can pull it together,” Gokey said. “I had confidence in our guys.”
The Lakers had a chance to build on that lead with none out, but St. Mary went to Gavin Bebble out of the bullpen. Bebble then turned in one of the game’s best plays, diving for a Sean Galla bunt and flipping it to home with his glove. Catcher Brett Koscielniak tagged out Gokey at the plate, and Galla tripped rounding first base and got caught in a pickle for a double play.
“I don’t know what to say about that,” Nowicki said. “It’s instinctual. He’s just an athlete. The best athlete on the team.”
Bebble became the first player in St. Mary history to win the school’s Most Valuable Player award in football, basketball and baseball in the same school year.
Galla and Noah Lamb drive in runs earlier for the Lakers, with Ciolek and St. Peter each collecting two hits. Bebble plated two for St. Mary and Jeffers three. Freshman Daniel Jacobson doubled for the Snowbirds.
“The one-run games are always a lot more fun to coach,” Herman said. “They’re a lot more fun to play in, the energy as a whole is a lot better. This is a fun time of year. The competition is at an all-time high and when you can walk away with one it makes for a good night.”
Herman said all the fundamentals teams work on inside in March before the season comes into play in these types of close games.
“The farther you get into this tournament, the pitching is going to outweigh the hitting,” Herman said. “If you think you’re going to win a state championship with hot bats for seven straight games, you’re kidding yourself. So you have to pitch and play D.”
St. Peter started on the mound and threw 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out four. Gokey came on to get the win in relief, fanning four in 2.2 innings.
Gokey throws a little harder and from a different arm angle, giving the Snowbirds a different look after they had timed up St. Peter the second time through the lineup. Herman said he wanted to keep both under 75 pitches anyway, which would allow both to be available to play in Saturday’s regional finals and quarterfinals.
The later start Saturday gives Glen Lake the opportunity to stay in a hotel Friday night in the Upper Peninsula. Rudyard beat No. 7 Inland Lakes 3-0 in Pellston to get the chance to play again at home.
“We can sleep in a little bit,” Herman said. “And guys can just enjoy the camaraderie of being around each other. For a lot of the guys, this is the most fun time of year. It’s because you get to go on these road trips and enjoy the hotel experience and just being around the guys and having fun.”
