The better of the two trophies stays in the Lower Peninsula.
Traverse City Christian beat the Ishpeming Westwood team that won their regional a week ago on the way to the Sabres claiming Northwest Lower Michigan’s first girls bowling team state championship Friday.
TC Christian outbowled Hanover-Horton by 35 to win the final, winning 1,077-1,042 at Super Bowl in Canton. The Westwood face off the Sabres craved came in the semifinals.
“We really wanted that trophy at regionals, so we’re glad to take it today,” Sabres sophomore Brooke Smith said. “We were super excited to meet them again. We wanted a rematch.”
Ishpeming rallied from down 90 pins in the final game to slip past TC Christian in regionals at Lucky Jack’s in Traverse City.
That didn’t happen this time, as Christian built itself a cushion of 28 pins after the two Baker games, and then outrolled Ishpeming 808-719 in the regular games for a 117-pin victory.
The Sabres beat Portland St. Patrick by 33 pins in the opening round.
“After our first head-to-head game, we started to really feel our mojo,” Smith said. “When we were bowling better Baker games, we started feeling good. It felt like we had someone step up whenever someone had an off game. It didn’t feel like any one person really carried the team.”
Ella Wendel led the Sabres in the championship match with a 192, followed by Smith (168), Ava Wendel (143), Hannah Elenbaas (130) and Rebekah Burch (119).
Last season’s experience of losing in the 10th frame of the semifinals added motivation for the Sabres.
“This year, that experience really helped,” coach Brent Wheat said. “They were able to overcome the anxiousness and nerves of the game.”
Christian came out of the qualifying block of eight Baker games and two full regular games in second place overall out of 12. The top eight teams moved on to single-elimination bracket play. Traverse City St. Francis’ 2004 boys championship remains the only other team bowling state title from Northwest Lower Michigan.
“I don’t think our school has won a team state finals ever,” Smith said. “I’ve been getting so many texts and calls from people congratulating us. Everybody has been so supportive. It’s been a great day all around.”
The Sabres were almost joined by another area team Friday.
Boyne City’s boys fell to Grass Lake in the Division 3 boys championship match, losing 1,357-1,179 at Jax60 in Jackson. The Ramblers were led by Michael Deming (185), Zach Hardy (182), Drew Coleman (167), Hank Archey (163) and Blake Root (153).
TC Christian’s boys came out of the qualifying block in the eighth spot and nearly upset No. 1 seed and eventual state champion St. Charles in the opening round, coming up 21 pins shy of the victory.
The Sabres have Hunter Haldaman, Jeremy Hansen and Ella Wendel competing in Saturday’s individual championships.