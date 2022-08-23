JOHANNESBURG — Colin Basinski and his teammates get faced with making a big decision.
Johannesburg-Lewiston head football coach Joe Smokevitch gives the players a choice of whether to watch game film of last season or do extra running.
Sounds like an easy choice, but then the Cardinals’ 0-9 record a year ago factors in.
“You either watch what you did wrong or you run because you didn’t watch what you did wrong,” Basinski said. “So it’s not too fun either way.”
Joburg, which started up the football program in 1969, hadn’t endured a winless season since 1971.
Smokevitch isn’t going to let the team run away from that fact, using it as motivation to get better and return to the winning ways the squad traditionally enjoys. Joburg played in the Division 8 semifinals just two seasons ago and won 29 games over the three seasons prior to last year’s blanking.
Things weren’t as bad as the 0-9 record looks.
Thirteen injuries and departures from the team resulted in a short-handed squad that still managed to stay in most games.
Most of the Cardinals’ setbacks weren’t blowouts. Joburg lost only once by more than three scores, and the Cards put up four efforts within two touchdowns.
“We really want to bounce back and get back to the kind of Cardinal football we have always played,” Basinski said. “Just start winning again, get more W’s in the column and get back to what we’re used to.”
Joburg has 24 players this season, and with a large middle school class coming up, looks to add junior varsity again shortly, perhaps as soon as next season.
This year’s squad also has only five seniors, so a large amount of experience should return in 2023.
“When we did things right offensively, we opened up roles, we moved the ball,” Smokevitch said of the team’s scrimmage performance last week. “But when we didn’t, we obviously didn’t do very well. There’s the potential to do that kind of stuff. They have to be able to execute and do it.”
Basinksi takes over full-time as quarterback for Preston Marlatt, who missed most of last season.
The Cards return seven starters on offense — fullback Nate Hummell, Basinski, tight end Eli Lindbert, running back Rily McVannel and linemen Jacob Chartrand, Owen Hummel and Thomas Fox. The Hummels, Chartrand, McVannel and defensive lineman Hunter Facsko return as started on defense.
“I’m confident that when we get all the pieces of the puzzle put together correctly, we’ll be able to make something happen,” Basinski said. “We’ll get back on track to what we’re used to and start winning again.”
Junior split end Hannah Divish is the first female Cardinals player during Smokevitch’s 10-year tenure.
“Obviously, we want to win more games than last year, but playoffs is something we are hoping to be realistic,” Smokevitch said. “And winning the division.”
Marlatt missed much of the season with a high ankle sprain, then was ejected from the St. Ignace game for kicking at an opposing player who wouldn’t let go of him. That meant he had to sit out of the Oscoda game as well.
Joburg went into halftime of the season-opening East Jordan game with a small lead before Marlatt sustained the ankle injury, and two running backs also got hurt. The Red Devils stormed back in the second half to win 36-12.
“All the little things are really everything we have to do,” Basinski said. “From blocking the right guy, hitting the right gap as you run. Even just tackling on defense. Shoot, we had hundreds of missed tackles last season. You go back and watch it on film, it’s pretty upsetting. It’s not fun to watch.”
The Cardinals play Glen Lake for the first time in the regular season and the first meeting since three 1990s playoff matchups. The Lakers won the last 1997 postseason meeting on a late hook-and-ladder play for a touchdown. Carson City-Crystal is also on the schedule for the first time.
The Cardinals start the season with five of their first six games at home before ending the season with three consecutive road contests.
