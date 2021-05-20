TRAVERSE CITY — Asa Kelly welcomes change.
Change means the Cherry Mile returns in 2021 after a one-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the biggest thing,” said Kelly, the Cherry Mile director. “The ability to have Cherry Festival, the Festival of Races and the Cherry Mile, all those events we love and not missing out on them again.”
The Cherry Mile race and Festival of Races both remain on schedule for runners from all over to enjoy the week of Cherry Festival.
Holding those events during a pandemic — even as more and more people get vaccinated — means changes.
“It’s an ever-evolving landscape,” said Cherry Festival executive director Kat Paye.
The Cherry Mile changes venues from Front Street in downtown Traverse City to the track facility at Traverse City Central. The move allows spectators to watch the entire race instead of only one portion as competitors run four laps on Central’s quarter-mile oval.
“I love the closed roads when the kids run in the middle of the road,” Kelly said. “But we have to work within certain parameters. You have to adapt.”
The July 8 event won’t have an elite men’s and women’s division this year, but adds several other divisions, including one — and possibly two — for elementary school-aged runners, plus an elite invitation-only high school, open high school and age-group races for about every 10 years.
Entrants for the Cherry Mile can register at www.runsignup.com. Registration opens June 1, with each entry costing $10.
The July 10 Festival of Races remains unchanged in the distances, offering a half marathon, 15-kilometer run, 10k and 5k. As of now, the half marathon and 15k are capped at 300 entrants, an amount that’s already been met. Runners can get on a wait list in case the cap is raised or lifted.
The half marathon starts at Old Mission Peninsula School and runs through orchards on the way to the tape at the Open Space instead of the normal Front Street finish line. All four races end at the Open Space and use part of the TART Trail system in town, as organizers opted against closing roads for the races this year because of construction projects.
A virtual option for all four races is also in place, although Festival of Races director Katherine Brege said she doesn’t think virtual runners will be eligible to win. In-person entries cost between $32 and $42.
“We’re so excited,” Brege said. “We’re expecting a great turnout. People haven’t been able to run like this for so long.”
There are no caps on entries for the 10k and 5k races.
Brege said using the TART system received good feedback two years ago, during her first year as race director. The race course needed alterations just before the 2019 event because the Murchie Bridge underpass was closed by high water.