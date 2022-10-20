TRAVERSE CITY — A swimmer like Traverse City’s Blake Rowe doesn’t come around that often. And, at such a young age, Rowe is barely scratching the surface of his potential.
Rowe has been making history since joining the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers at a young age. At just 16 years old, Rowe qualified for the Speedo Winter Junior Championships earlier this year, making him the first swimmer in the Breakers’ 98 years to qualify.
But his entries into the Breakers’ history books don’t stop there.
Rowe earned himself USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, making him the first-ever Breaker to win that award as well.
The Traverse City St. Francis junior has been doing things his way. Just like his favorite song, ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra, Rowe has gone against the grain of what most swimmers in the Traverse City Area have done.
Since there are no male swim programs in any Traverse City area high schools, most boys join the Breakers club to be a part of a swim team. While there are still girls who join Breakers, it’s been mostly boys because there are girls co-op teams with the three local Traverse City schools.
One reason there is not a boys swim teams is because some of the meets happen in the winter, which is around the same time when most of the winter sports start.
In the past, local schools saw a decline in the number of boys joining the swim teams, so they decided to cut it — leaving only girls from the three high schools to join and form the Traverse City Tritons.
Before Rowe joined the Breakers, he loved to ski. But after a few swimming lessons, Rowe had to tell his ski-loving dad that he wanted to swim instead. His dad was more than OK with his decision.
While Rowe still likes to ski, he knows he has to be careful about doing any physical activities. His coach, Kathy Coffin-Sheard, joked that he needs to ask for permission to do anything physical sports outside of swim because of the number of times he has broken a bone.
“I get injured pretty fast and easily,” said Rowe, laughing. “I have broken my right wrist two years in a row.”
Coffin-Sheard added that Rowe can’t even stand on a chair because of the number of times he has gotten injured. But despite breaking bones, Rowe has still been breaking records at an alarming rate.
In the 15-and-up division, Rowe’s name is in the record books for short and long courses.
In the short course, he has broken seven records in 2021. Most of the records he broke were records he set himself.
The seven records are 500 freestyle (5:10:25), 100 backstroke (53.29), 200 backstroke (1:55.28), 1650 backstroke (17:57.84), 200 IM (1:57.66), 50 backstroke (29.86) and 400 IM (4:11.08).
In the long course, Rowe has broken nine records. The records are 200 freestyle (2:06.51), 400 freestyle (4:30.27), 800 freestyle (9:28.92), 100 backstroke (1:01.55), 200 backstroke (2:14.99), 50 butterfly (28.62), 200 butterfly (2:27.67), 200 IM (2:16.13), and 400 IM (4:51.99).
Rowe noted that his favorite event to swim in is the 100 and 200 backstroke because he gets a chance to breathe when swimming.
Rowe has not only excelled in the pool but inside the classroom, earning over a 4.0 GPA, surpassing the 3.5 GPA Scholastic All-American requirement.
In Rowe’s sophomore year at St. Francis, he was taking all honor courses and still breaking records. This year, he is taking three advanced placement courses and two honors classes.
The junior sensation doesn’t use the tutoring services that are provided and still manages to get good grades. With all that said, Rowe does find time when he doesn’t have to think about school or swimming.
Since school started, he hasn’t had any challenges with having to balance the two. Rowe said around December is when the workload will be a little overwhelming, but he knows how to make time for himself by having good time management.
Before this weekend, Rowe was swimming in just three events per meet. But this upcoming weekend, he has nine individual events and two relays. With just three meets remaining before the Junior Championships in December, Coffin-Sheard and her assistant are making sure Rowe is ready to go when that time comes.
“A lot of the kids are being challenged,” Coffin-Sheard said. “We push them at our first couple meets because we want them to take on a little bit more to load to bare and then work on racing. It’s really about the art of racing and competition and fun instead of focusing on our best time. I mean, if we get our best time out of it, that’s a great thing.
“Early on, it’s really about conditioning and just getting prepared for our next phase of performance training, which will be working on more sprint work.
Ramping up the number of events for Rowe was something Coffin-Sheard decided, and Rowe was all for it because he loves to swim in more than just three events. She signed him up for more than he usually does to keep him racing; so that when it comes time for Junior Nationals, he is prepared.
While Rowe isn’t the only Breakers swimmer participating, there are about 60 kids who will be traveling with their families to the upcoming event. Coffin-Sheard noted that this is one of the biggest groups they have had.
“It’s really good news for the program,” Coffin-Sheard said. “I think this sport has grown. We have families like the Rowes. We’ve seen a lot of consistency in the last two to three years, just having more people more interested in going and taking their kids to events.
“It’s costly too, and it’s a big family commitment, so we try to be as supportive as we can.”
Since Rowe is only a junior, he already has set goals of getting into a Division 1 school. He has thought of a couple of schools that he wants to attend. One of the schools is Duke University.
He said that when they went to North Carolina over the summer, he got a chance to tour the school and fell in love with everything about it.
He also added that he wouldn’t mind going to schools in the south to get away from the cold. Rowe has received offers from Boston University and Bryant University in the past two weeks.
Another goal Rowe has for himself is qualifying for Olympic trials, but he’s currently four seconds behind the qualifying times.
To be great at the sport, a solid support system is required. Rowe has that.
Rowe’s parents have been extremely supportive of everything that he does. Rowe said when they are at swim meets, he knows where his parents are because of how loud they can be.
Rowe notes that having friends on the Breakers has been a plus for him as he continues his journey. Most of his teammates go to the local Traverse City schools.
Since Rowe qualified for Junior Nationals in December, he has a chance to continue writing his history in the Breakers record books. If he qualifies for a specific time at Junior Nationals, he will be able to swim at the National Championship with swimmers from all across the United States.
Rowe knows his ceiling is high; but for now, he is enjoying the ride and is excited to see where else his journey takes him.
