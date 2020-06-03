"What's Justice?"
Just ask Stephen Jackson.
"Good question," Jackson said in an interview on CNN. "We never had it so I can't answer it. It can start by those guys going to jail.
"A lot of people have asked me what is justice? I can't answer it because we haven't got it. Anybody know the answer please tell me because I sure don't know."
Deshaun Watson, Trae Young, Jaylen Brown and Cuonzo Martin too saught it.
The four athletes joined protests that spurred in at least 144 U.S. cities across all 50 states and Germany, France, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, one week after an officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, under arrest for forgery, which led to his death.
Athletes I’ve formed relationships with, from both the high school and professional level have spoken up, too.
I’ve spent the last week reflecting on my role, both as a member of society and a member of the media, as U.S. riots returned scenes only seen in video games. My high school in suburban Chicago had a window broken. Some of my closest friends from college have gone to work only to get tear gassed and have TV equipment destroyed.
My opinion in the content of this column really wouldn’t really mean anything. Without the black community, though, my job would not exist.
Neither would Reebok, according to the front page of their website.
“We’re not asking you to buy our shoes, we’re asking you to walk in someone else's,” it reads.
I’m willing to admit that in the past, I have not done enough to recognize years of action that’s lacked real change.
But Colin Kaepernick tried.
What started with just him taking a knee during the National Anthem ended up getting lost in controversy.
But it’s not enough to justify why Kaepernick remains unemployed to this date.
Commissioner Roger Goddell’s response to the protests surrounding Floyd were no more than a statement of expressing that it’s “saddened by the tragic events across our country.”
“We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society,” it read. “We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”
Try explaining that to Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator of the Chiefs with both a Super Bowl win and a record-setting offense on his resume, who did not receive a head coaching job after seven interviews.
The Detroit Pistons response was different.
“As an organization, we condemn those things. But words aren’t enough,” said owner Tom Gores. “The call to action is loud and clear and our organization is committed with a high sense of urgency to helping facilitate not only healing, but change.”
Dwane Casey’s was four paragraph’s long, led by a personal anecdote.
“Fifty-four years ago I was an eight-year-old boy living in rural Kentucky when the schools were desegregated. I walked into a white school where I was not wanted nor welcomed,” Casey wrote.
“At that time there were no cell phones to record my treatment, no cable news stations with 24/7 coverage, no social media to record the reality of the situation or offer support nor condemnation. But I can remember exactly how I felt as an eight-year-old child. I felt helpless.”
Sports have often been the catalyst in making the general public care about social issues.
I still give credit to Rudy Gobert and the NBA as the catalyst in the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But you may or may not know about this story.
In 2015, a black student group at the University of Missouri, Concerned Student 1950, was struck by its university president’s car during its homecoming parade. It was the start of a hunger strike by student Jonathan Butler that lasted nearly a week in support of the Missouri football team vouching to boycott their season until change was made.
Had the university forfeited its following game against BYU, it would have come with a $1 million fine. The Missouri athletic department previously said it fully supported the players’ actions.
The school's president resigned the next day.
Maybe it was good timing with sports out of season for so long that gave the time to figures like Jackson, who’s been the most outspoken sports figure on the death of Floyd. He traveled to Minneapolis to spend time with Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna.
In a post on Jackson's Instagram, she smiles on his shoulders.
"Daddy changed the world."
