TRAVERSE CITY — Energy and effort play a large role in basketball games, especially when only seven players suit up.
The novel coronavirus has continued to take players out of games, leaving teams with skeleton crews to take on league opponents. For Charlevoix, that has been the reality all season — with or without COVID quarantines.
The Rayders moved to 10-1 on the season — using only seven players — by defeating Lake Michigan Conference foe Traverse City St. Francis on their home court 48-46 on Tuesday. The win avenges Charlevoix’s only loss, a 59-55 setback Feb. 23 to TCSF.
The Gladiators (8-5, 8-3 Lake Michigan) could have forced a three-way tie atop the conference, but Charlevoix remains in the driver’s seat heading into a Thursday matchup with Boyne City. The Rayders were missing one player Tuesday because of quarantine.
“We got seven guys so we all got to bring it every night. We can’t have anyone have a bad night, we all got to do the next man up and just play together,” Charlevoix junior Evan Solomon said. “We got to bring high energy, stay confident and just play Charlevoix basketball.”
The Rayders meet with the Ramblers, Harbor Springs and Kalkaska in the next seven days. That leaves the final game against Elk Rapids (11-2, 9-2 Lake Michigan) as a defacto title game where the Rayders can take the league outright with a win or share the title with a loss, assuming they make it through the gauntlet of three conference games in between.
“We have a brutal one coming up with Boyne, which is real rival for us,” Rayders head coach Matt Stuck said. “That’s gonna be a scrum like this one was.”
Charlevoix and TC St. Francis were in a battle Tuesday night that came down to the final shot. The teams began slowly, but began trading blows in the second half when Jack Prichard and Evan Solomon began a fight for supremacy.
The Gladiators trailed 23-17 at the half and fell behind by as many as 12 points after Solomon hit two shots to start the second half that sandwiched an Ethan Putman 3-pointer to give Charlevoix an early 7-2 run. Putman answered an Adam Gerberding jumpshot with an and-one layup to push the Charlevoix lead to 33-21.
Enter Prichard.
Prichard helped the Glads storm back by draining three 3-point shots in the final three minutes of the third quarter, bringing the score to 36-32 to enter the fourth.
“We had a little momentum going there and we had to continue to get stops and we had to rebound,” Gladiators head coach Sean Finnegan said. “That is the part that got us tonight, we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”
The first possession of the final quarter saw three Charlevoix offensive boards before Solomon would make a layup on his way to seven straight points for his team. The junior point guard nailed a 3-pointer in the face of two Gladiators on the next possession and made a floater the next time down the court to spread the lead back to nine.
“They went on a big run and they had high energy, like the momentum was in their favor then,” Solomon said. “So I knew we had to attack in the fourth quarter and that was my goal, I was trying to get good shots. And they fell tonight, which is good.”
The cushion was much needed as the only points Charlevoix was able to put up after that was a pair of free throws from Max Ostrum. Finnegan installed a full-court press in the final three minutes and held Charlevoix without a shot for nearly all of that time. TCSF got layups from Wyatt Nausadis and Joey Donahue in the final three minutes before Nausadis drained a 3-pointer to make it 48-46 with only 16 seconds to play.
“We have a young group that is willing to fight and willing to battle,” Finnegan said. “We are constantly trying to get better and giving that energy in the right ways and those last few minutes were the right way. The kids never quit hustling or fighting. Proud of the effort against a good Charlevoix team.”
The Glads had a chance to tie or win after the Rayders missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the shot out of a timeout didn’t fall. Nausadis led TCSF with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Prichard totaled 12 points — all on 3-pointers.
The win was the first on the Gladiators’ floor for any of the current Rayders. Solomon led Charlevoix with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Big man Jacob Mueller tallied yet another double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 points and Caleb Stuck had six points and five rebounds for the Rayders.
Finnegan said his team shooting 29 percent compared to Charlevoix’s 40 percent was the difference in the game as both teams had trouble finding the bottom of the net in the first half. The Radyers led 12-9 after one and 23-17 at half and both coaches cited jitters as a reason for a slow start.
“We always talk that the one thing you can always do is bring energy and effort and everything else will hopefully fall into place,” Matt Stuck said. “It wasn’t a pretty game by any means, but it’s a win and we’ve won here so few times, to come in here and get a win, that’s a good feeling.”