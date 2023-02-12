TRAVERSE CITY — With the sun shining on Saturday, many of the Vasa race participants and the organizers couldn’t help but be joyful.
Since the sun doesn’t shine that often during the wintertime in northern Michigan, it shined bright with clear skies during the 47th Annual North American Vasa Festival of Races at Timber Ridge Resort.
Because of the weather, Vasa cut the races to Saturday only, but the participants and fans weren’t that disappointed. The normal courses were reduced to a 6K loop that earned the day’s races — a 6K high school race along with a 12K and 18K — the moniker of “Looptacular.”
“It was nice that it didn’t get hot too quickly and change the snow conditions,” 18K women’s runner-up Jenny White said. “It was beautiful.”
White started in the sixth wave and worked to second place by finishing with a fast time of 1:02:27. Every 18K racer who finished in the top three noticed a difference from last year to this year.
The first-place winner and Minneapolis native Jordyn Ross voiced the same sentiments as White. Ross has personal ties to Traverse City because she is the assistant coach for the Traverse City Raptors.
“I was just so excited about how nice the conditions were. The sun is out, and it makes you look forward to race day,” Ross said.
Runner-up for the men’s group, Sam Shaheen, said he felt like he was flying his way through the three laps compared to last year. The Pennsylvania native finished just a few seconds shy of first place with a speedy time of 49:58.
“It’s fast skiing out there, so there are times when you just feel like you are flying,” Shaheen said.
Shaheen finished with a pace of 13.4 mph, just a split second slower than first-place winner Edward Roe who had a pace speed of 13.5 mph and finished with a 49:50.
Shaheen didn’t have trouble training for the Vasa race because he trains for the 50k American Birkebeiner in Wisconsin.
“I’m usually trying to stay fit for that one,” Shaheen said with a laugh.
“It’s a little different style when you have a fast race like this. You’ve got to work your whole way, so it’s still a challenge — but with higher intensity and even less endurance,” he added.
Ross and White said they’ve trained a lot for this event. With Ross being the Raptors assistant coach, she’s been able to get training in whenever she coaches. Most of the kids apart of the Raptors participated in the high school 6K.
“Our kids are awesome and super fun to train with,” Ross said.
Third-place finisher and Traverse City local Kevin Tarras said he had the challenge to train and get ready for Vasa because he was balancing training and being a dad to a newborn.
“I am going to be tired for the next year,” Tarras said, laughing.
With snow not hitting the grounds in early January, Tarras trained by roller skating and a lot of indoor workouts with a trainer.
“I was 50/50 with ski and bike training just for the convenience of the trainer and the weather,” Tarras said. “I was training for about six to seven hours a week in Traverse City.”
Roe also raced in the fat bike 35K right after skiing in the 18K. Even though he finished first overall in the 18K, Roe managed a second-place effort for the 18-24 age group in the bicycle race.
Jorden Wakeley finished the fatbike 35K in first overall with 1:31:35. Matt Acker was runner-up with 1:34:53, and Robert Richardson finished in third with a 1:35:11.
Having the event cut down to a single day didn’t dissuade any winners away. Instead, it had them saying they would come back again next year. The finalist and runner-up for mens and womens have been doing the Vasa races for over five years and have continued to enjoy it every year.
