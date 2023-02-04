TRAVERSE CITY — The monkey lept off the backs of the Titans and escaped the Traverse City West gym after a lights-out performance from senior Ian Robertson lifted them over rival Traverse City Central.
For the first time since 2018, the West varsity boys basketball team defeated Traverse City Central (6-10, 4-2 Big North), doing so by a 58-45 in front of a packed gym. The Titans snapped a 10-game losing streak against their crosstown rival.
Toward the end of the game, that dream was almost crushed.
Before the potential Trojans’ comeback in the fourth quarter, a check in the amount of the money raised at the Purple Games in January was presented to the Cowell Family Cancer Center.
After that, the Titans (7-9, 4-3 Big North) held on for their lives with Robertson keeping his team in check.
Robertson finished the night with a season and team-high 15 points, which all came from shooting from behind the arc. Robertson said during the game he blacked out after draining one of his threes.
“That was pretty unreal, just a lot of energy in the gym,” Robertson said. “It felt good to see the ball go through.”
Even with the loud energy coming from the student section, TC Central junior Anthony Ribel didn’t make things easy for the Titans.
Ribel missed a portion of the first quarter after going down with an ankle injury but came back at the end of the first. Even on one leg, the junior guard put his team on his back in the fourth by scoring 11 of the 16 Trojan points.
Ribel cut into the Titans’ lead after driving it in for a layup to make it 46-40, but the Titans kept their composure. Robertson didn’t shy away from being the vocal leader he’s been his whole career.
“I told them we’ve just got to stay true to ourselves and how we play basketball,” Robertson said. “We’ve got to trust each other and take care of the ball, and we’ll come out successful.”
Robertson reminded his teammates what happened last year when they had a 12-point lead that evaporated by the final buzzer. This time, Robertson made sure it didn’t happen again.
Robertson sunk his last 3-pointer and in excitement, he threw up the three sign while looking at his dad after hyping the packed student section.
“They’ve been working for this for years,” TC West head coach Doug Baumann said. “Let’s be honest, TC Central has had our number for years, and some of these kids have never done it. For Ian to show up like he did, as a senior at home, I feel great for the kids.”
There was nothing the Trojans could do after that as the clock ticked and the excitement from the Titan student section grew. Robertson said they couldn’t hear anything.
“After possessions, it got pretty loud in here,” he said. “We had to use some hand signals to call plays, but that’s a testament to our bleacher creatures.”
Both teams started the game off rhythm and struggled to get anything going. Robertson got the Titans on the board with one of his five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t until minutes later TC Central scored.
With a short Ribel exit, TC West maintained a 9-4 lead before he came back. The Titans had a lead the entire game, but it wasn’t an easy task to stay ahead after Ribel returned. He had a game-high 27 points, with a majority of them coming in the second half.
“It was a gutsy performance from Anthony, and he plays with a ton of heart,” TC Central head coach Ben Fischer said. “He might have looked 100%, but because he’s a good player, he certainly was playing through a lot of pain.”
Ribel scored nine of the 14 team points in the third to cut into the Titans’ 28-29 lead. He continued to be a thorn in the Titans’ side all night, reminiscent of his 35-point performance in their first meeting.
“One of the best basketball players I’ve ever played against,” Robertson said. “Just a phenomenal athlete, he shoots the ball well.”
Robertson challenged his teammates to hold Ribel under 30.
“Ben Carlson, Lincoln Lockhart, Isaac Kelsey all accepted the challenge and played good defense,” Robertson said.
West has a quick turnaround with a game on Saturday in the Northern Michigan Showcase at Traverse City St. Francis. Central close out its three game road trip in Cadillac on Friday.
