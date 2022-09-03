JACKSON — The road near Jackson Lumen Christi’s campus is under construction for paving.
Fitting, because on Friday, Traverse City St. Francis paved the way for a top spot in the Division 7 rankings that come out after Week Three with a 42-35 victory at Crowley Memorial Field in Jackson.
Tommy Richardson, a 175-pound junior defensive tackle, sacked Lumen Christi’s backup quarterback near midfield on fourth down to seal the victory, allowing the Gladiators to run out the clock.
“One thing on my mind is just get to the quarterback,” Richardson said. “One play left, it’s all or nothing. We had to fight like a caged animal. We’re all just one-eleventh of a big moving wheel.”
That wheel moves the Glads to 2-0 and drops the Titans to 0-2 for the first time since 1970 for a powerhouse program that’s won eight state championships in the 2000s (St. Francis has another four in that time period).
“It’s big win for us, one of our toughest games of the year,” St. Francis senior lineman Ethan Morgan said. “It’s a good litmus test to see where we’re at since last week, but we still have more than improve on.”
The St. Francis offense buzzed Lumen Christi for 42 points, but the Titans were able to match the Gladiators almost punch for punch. On a hot and humid night and with numerous players on both teams cramping up, St. Francis’ no-huddle offense delivered a huge seven-play, 74-yard drive to go into halftime with a 28-21 lead.
Only the second meeting between the two blue chip programs resulted in another game that came down to the wire. St. Francis won the only other meeting 21-20 in the 2020 regular-season finale at home. The Glads went on to the state finals that year, falling to New Lothrop, the team that beat Titans 12-7 last week.
“I don’t think anybody thought they were coming to a track meet tonight, but that’s what they got,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “I don’t think either staff or fans or players thought it’d be 28-21 at halftime, but wow. They got their money’s worth for sure.”
Joey Donahue brought down Lumen Christi quarterback Ben Lathers in bounds with 40 seconds left, forcing a fourth down for Jackson one play after a Burke Flowers pass break-up. Lathers, who ran wild at times against the Gladiator defense, left the game with an injury, which stopped the clock for a Lumen Christi team without any timeouts remaining. Then, Richardson chased down the Titans’ backup QB.
“It feels just as good as last time we beat them,” senior tight end Drew Hardy said. “It’s amazing. To start 2-0 against this good of an opponent, it’s amazing.”
St. Francis went up 42-28 — the first time either team led by more than one score — with 4:30 remaining on a five-play, 77-yard drive helped by a Titans late hit penalty on a Wyatt Nausadis run. Nausadis followed that up with a 58-yard run to the 3-yard line to set up Donahue’s third rushing touchdown of the day.
Lumen Christi pulled back within a score with 2:38 left on a Lathers 5-yard bootleg run, but the Titans weren’t able to get the ball back on the ensuing onside kick attempt, allowing St. Francis to run more than a minute off the clock before punting.
Donahue put St. Francis up 35-28 with 10:46 left on an 8-yard TD run up the gut. Garrett Hathaway’s 45-yard run and Hardy’s 18-yard catch led to the Glads rolling for 89 yards in just five plays.
Jackson tied the game at 28 early in the third quarter on a 78-yard Lathers run in which he spun out of at least four Gladiator tacklers.
“We played much better tonight than we did a week ago,” Titans head coach Herb Brogan said. “I was happy with our improvement. That’s a good football team over there. They have a lot of weapons, a lot of weapons.”
Donahue capped off a quick seven-play, 74-yard drive that took only 1:40 off the clock to give St. Francis a 28-21 lead going into halftime
Prior to that, Lumen Christi answered every Gladiator score and took a 14-7 lead at one point.
Hathaway scored St. Francis’ first two touchdowns, a 2-yard run and a 9-yard reception, diving for the pylon to tie the game at 14-14.
Flowers hauled in a juggling, 33-yard TD catch for a 21-14 lead, but Jackson responded with a quick score aided by a long kick return to the Traverse City 27.
Nausadis completed 10-of-11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran 10 times for another 112 yards. Hathaway gained 103 yards on eight carries, and Donahue rumbled for 61 yards and three TDs, also leading the defense with nine tackles and two sacks.
Ryan Henning-Neumann added seven tackles, Brian Rialson six, and Hathaway five.
Lumen Christi’s stadium is named in honor of former coach Jim Crowley, the same person after which the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s award for the coach of the year is named. Larry Sellers, Josh Sellers’ father, remains on the panel that chooses the Crowley Award winner.
Crowley coached Lumen Christi to multiple state championships before his murder in 1980.
Jackson’s two Catholic schools — St. John and St. Mary — merged into Lumen Christi in 1968, and the program has produced only four losing records since. The school’s enrollment at one point was almost 1,000, playing in Class B. Now, it’s in Division 7, the same as St. Francis.
St. Francis travels next week to Benzie Central (0-2) for its Northern Michigan Football Conference opener, while Lumen Christi opens its conference slate against Hastings (1-1).
