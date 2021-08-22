TRAVERSE CITY — Twin siblings Sara and Michael Schermerhorn don’t know who was born first.
Their parents won’t tell them.
That’s pretty appropriate, seeing how the two Traverse City West standouts competed ever since entering the world Oct. 14, 2003.
The 17-year-olds each play three sports, only overlapping during track season. They also happen to play all three very well.
“I just asked Sara this summer, ‘So, who is older?’” TC West volleyball coach Emily Baumann said. “And she said, ‘My mom won’t tell us.’”
It was actually several minutes apart, but only her parents and the doctors and nurses in the room at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., could officially dispute that. The twins — who moved to Michigan when the twins were 6 months old — don’t even seem worried about resolving the question.
“I thought why get them labeled which is the middle child or youngest child?” Lisa Schermerhorn said. “I told them they popped out at the same time.”
PRODUCTION LINE
Michael refers to himself as a “producer,” putting together short films and clips of numerous adventure sports from surfing to mountain biking to skiing. Sara frequently operates the camera or drives the boat.
The two both produce in their various athletic endeavors.
Michael plays football, hockey and runs track. Sara plays volleyball, basketball and runs track. Between them, they made the Record-Eagle’s Dream Teams in five of those six sports.
With six sports going on (and technically seven), they don’t see each other often, but still remain close. While Sara helped out at the Titans’ youth volleyball camp this summer, Michael made sure to swing by the gym after a morning workout to wave to his sister.
“I like that they haven’t focused on one sport,” TC West hockey coach Jeremy Rintala said. “They are very special athletes that don’t come along very often. My daughter is in seventh grade and she’s like, ‘I want to be like Sara Schermerhorn and play volleyball and basketball and run track.’”
Michael earned selection as a team captain as a sophomore, a role he’s held ever since. Rintala said he’s a true leader in the locker room, joining Jake Saxton as only the second three-year team captain in Titans hockey history.
“We knew he was going to be a serious athlete,” Rintala said. “He was more physically mature than other freshmen, but he also had the work ethic.”
Sara, likewise, is a two-year captain of the volleyball team.
“Three-sport athletes are special,” West athletic director Jason Carmien said. “They can juggle the school work, social and sports. Our student leaders are often three-sport athletes.”
Each will have earned 11 letters by the end of their senior year, quite an accomplishment at a Class A school.
Michael centered the Titans’ top line with Tyler Esman and Murphy Kehoe last year, producing 13 goals and 23 assists. He plays linebacker and tailback in football, and earned Dream Team status in both.
Michael also started playing soccer last year when football was suspended because of COVID-19 and the season was in question. Even when football resumed three weeks later, he stayed on the pitch as a role player in home games for a Titans team that advanced to the Division 1 state championship game.
Sara broke two school records in track — the 200-meter dash (25.64) in the Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet and the 800 relay quartet that set school, Big North Conference and Honor Roll marks. She placed 15th in the state in the 200 and won BNC crowns in both the 100 and 200.
Michael ran a 23.3 in the 200 last spring, a time that would put him among the top sprinters on many other area teams. He even filled in at the team state finals in the high jump when Jon O’Connor was out with a hip issue. That was the first time he competed in high jump.
“Seeing his sister break a school record, he wants to get on a sprint relay, too,” said TC West assistant track coach Jason Morrow, who also coaches Michael as the Titans’ defensive coordinator. “Mike is going to have a big senior year. You can’t ask for two better kids.”
IN-HOUSE COMPETITION
That doesn’t mean they aren’t competitive with each other. Far from it.
“When both of them are together, they always rag on each other,” said West’s Ally Jo McKenna, a teammate of Sara’s on the volleyball team. “They’re so competitive.”
Still, Michael sometimes stands on the starting blocks for Sara at track meets. She’d do the same for him, but he outweighs her by a good amount.
Coincidentally, he stood on her blocks at the Honor Roll meet where she broke West’s 200-meter record.
“I told her to break the record, and she did,” Michael said. “I should get something for that.”
“Michael and Sara are kind of opposites,” said West’s Will Gaston, who starts at cornerback in football. “Michael is a talkative dude. Sara is pretty quiet, but when Michael makes her mad, that changes. I’ve only ever seen her mad at Michael.”
The two only directly go head-to-head in the classroom, and even that’s incredibly close. Sara owns a 3.90 grade-point average, and Michael narrowly trails at 3.88.
“They’re both really quiet, but quiet competitive,” Morrow said. “They’ve grown to cheer each other on, whereas they were very competitive early on. That’s a place where they’ve really matured.”
At younger ages, Sara took control more, even tying Michael’s shoes for him.
“I think she can beat me in a 3-point contest now,” Michael said.
The two feed off each others’ accomplishments, wanting to equal or better their sibling.
“For me, the motivation is in the competition,” Michael said. “That’s a big part of it. ‘You got this, well I got that.’”
“There’s always fun competition, whether it’s grades or sports,” Sara said. “Like, ‘You lost to (TC) Central and we won.’”
Coincidentally, their mom Lisa is a Portage Central grad and dad Tom went to Portage Northern, so they know all about rivalries.
“They’re supportive of each other, but they do a lot of smack talking,” Lisa Schermerhorn said. “They’re in a healthy, competitive relationship.”
In middle school, Sara beat Michael in the 400-meter dash. “We don’t need to talk about it,” he quipped.
BUSY BODIES
Morrow helped Sara in Titan Training since her freshman year and noticed her steady progression. Michael is in Morrow’s zero hour workout class, and Morrow said he hasn’t seen either of them miss a workout yet.
“They are always doing something, whether it’s athletics or on the water,” Gaston said. “Never just laying around.”
Morrow said he often greets either of the twins — it doesn’t matter which one — by asking how the best athlete in the family is, getting varying responses in return.
Sometimes the answer is their parents. (Tom played football at West Point; Lisa played golf, basketball and volleyball).
“They are nonstop up and out every morning,” Lisa said. “We are on the fly a lot. It is not uncommon to make three trips to the high school a day in the summer. We have to divide and conquer, my husband and I.”
Michael usually leaves by 6 a.m. for hockey workouts and Sara departs around the same time for Titan Training.
“If you ask everyone on the team who the hardest worker is, everyone would say Michael Schermerhorn,” Morrow said.
West volleyball coach Emily Baumann echoes those sentiments for Sara.
“We adore her and her family,” said Baumann. “She’s going to be a stud for us. As a freshman, she was so quiet. She’s become such a leader for us now.”
Not only a leader, but a leader on a team with high expectations. The Titans volleyball team returns six seniors, with Becky Lane, McKenna, Makenna Ebling, Alaina Mikowski and Maddy Neu joining Schermerhorn at setter.
McKenna actually was friends with Michael first at Willow Hill Elementary, since becoming Sara’s best friend. They played North Storm soccer and North Shore Volleyball together and all three of them played together on a co-ed volleyball team in fourth grade.
“She doesn’t say a lot in big groups,” McKenna said, “but when she does, it’s the funniest thing.”
The two played volleyball together every year since fourth grade, both making varsity as freshmen. That bond created a lot of trust between the Titans setter and libero, who have to work in concert almost every play. McKenna leads the defense, while Schermerhorn coordinates the offense, and the two need an almost seamless transition to work at peak performance.
TWINSIES
Being fraternal twins brings its own challenges — or humorous incidents.
“I get, ‘Wait, Michael, you’re a twin?’ all the time,” Michael said. “People don’t even realize we’re related. I do get that I look like her a lot. I don’t know how to take that.”
“I don’t get that much,” Sara quipped.
The best: When people ask if they are identical. Michael is 6-feet tall and about 195 pounds. Sara stands 5-foot-6.
Or when people find out they’re twins instead of “only” brother and sister.
“People would say, ‘Oh, you’re no longer Michael’s sister anymore,’” Sara joked.
One small consolation in a hectic year dealing with COVID was the twins’ winter schedules working out nicely where Michael’s hockey team and Sara’s volleyball squad enjoyed opposite slates and the two were able to see most of their siblings’ home contests during the regular season.
This year might not line up as perfectly, but the family is used to being busy.
As an example, Sara plays volleyball in Alpena the day before their birthday. Michael travels to Marquette for football the day after. That’s almost eight hours of drive time for the two games, with 18th birthdays to celebrate smack dab in between.
The Schermerhorns don’t have a history of twins running in the family, so twins came as a bit of a surprise.
Their older sister Samantha is a 2019 West grad, currently playing volleyball and running track at Hope College.
But as much as they compete, Sara said she’s glad Michael isn’t Michelle instead.
“I’m kind of glad I have a boy twin and not a girl twin,” Sara said. “It’d be way easier to get into a fight with a girl twin. We’d fight over clothes. It’d be a different dynamic. People would compare you more.”
Michael lost 20 pounds when he contracted COVID-19 after the hockey season. In line with keeping the twins competition going, he passed it along to his sister.