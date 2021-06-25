TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West girls basketball program has been looking for stability for the better part of five years.
West athletic director Jason Carmien thinks he has his guy.
Tim Rieman takes over the girls basketball program, filling the position left by Amy Drake’s resignation following last season after two years leading the Titans.
Rieman brings over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience that will be utilized to its fullest extent, according to Carmien.
Along with his duties as girls basketball coach, Rieman will assist athletic director Carmien and help with implementing a new coaching initiative the Titans plan to bring to their program.
“They’ve got younger coaches on staff in a lot of different sports and he (Carmien) says he wants me to work with coaching the coaches,” Rieman said.
Carmien expressed interest in having a program for coaches across Traverse City to help all levels of coaching, from youth volunteers to paid varsity coaches.
“Coaching is something that parents expect a high level of in our community,” Carmien said. “We have awesome people that are volunteering their time to do it, so we would like to provide a little guidance in that regard and bringing on someone like Tim with all the experience he brings is going to be a big help.”
Rieman will help Jason Morrow run the Titan Training program, teaching math and weights and conditioning at the high school.
Carmien expects Rieman will dip his toes into many other programs while he’s at TC West after having experience coaching football, boys and girls basketball and other sports during his career. Carmien described the new coach as a “master teacher” who will be able to help every coach at TC West.
Rieman‘s last stop at Plainwell saw him coach the girls team for the last 11 seasons. He also coached at Portage Northern for three seasons, a Division 1 school with an enrollment similar to TC West.
The Titans will run an up-tempo offense under Rieman and he said pressure defense will be his team’s bread and butter.
“We play an up-tempo type of game where we press a lot, play man and try to limit scoring opportunities,” Rieman said. “I think these girls are athletic enough to do that.”
Carmien said he was happy with Rieman because he thinks he will bring stability to the program from the youth levels up to varsity as he has a daughter who will coming through the program.
The Titans already had a chance to meet their new coach Thursday when Rieman ran his first practice as a Titan. He said they spent considerable time hammering down culture points and getting to know his new players.
“One of the things I’m most happy about is that an experienced coach like this can help out multiple programs, not just girls basketball,” Carmien said. “The girls basketball program needed leadership and stability and I think we have that with Tim.”
This story has been updated to change an improper title given to Rieman. Rieman will be assisting in the athletic department but does not hold the title of assistant AD.