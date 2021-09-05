FRANKFORT — Gerald Jennex refers to Ironman races as part of his therapy.
But really he wants it to be treatment for all veterans like himself.
The Frankfort graduate and resident uses any exposure gained from his exploits to raise awareness of the realities facing veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The 39-year-old former Marine — although the “former” part never really applies, Jennex says — is set to race in his 13th triathlon next week when Frankfort hosts the Ironman 70.3.
Jennex served in the Marines from 2001-05, deployed in Iraq as part of a Quick Response Force directly linked to recovery efforts surrounding captured Pvt. Jessica Lynch. Part of that included the Battle of Nasiriyah, some of the most intense combat encountered by United States forces in the conflict.
He’s since suffered from PTSD as what he witnessed lingers.
“Triathlon is my edge,” Jennex said. “It fuels my adrenaline, my infantry mind. Horsemanship is my peace. Finding I need to feed both those sides of me is the most important part of my therapy.”
The triathlon moving to Frankfort this year provided the perfect opportunity for Jennex to get back into the sport after most were canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The event — combining a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run — was held in Traverse City in 2019 and canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s already been scheduled for Frankfort again in 2022.
“I can tell you that he’s a super guy,” race director Joel Gaff said, “and we’re so excited to have him be kind of our local hero of the race.”
Randy Newbold, the owner of Crystal Lake Adventure Sports in Frankfort, said the recent events in Afghanistan brought back bad thoughts for many veterans who saw their efforts go to waste.
Newbold, a former Marine himself who served once from 1988-92 and again for four years in Afghanistan from 2008-12, started the Heal Our Warriors Foundation, where he met Jennex at the group’s Watervale camp in 2006.
“He’s a Frankfort hometown hero,” Newbold said. “That a lot to put on a young man’s shoulders and he went through a lot over there. Gerald was in some pretty intense combat situations in Iraq.”
Jennex enlisted in 2000 after meeting George Bush at a campaign event at Cornerstone University. He said he had to lie to the recruiter about his weight to get accepted, started basic training in January 2001 and deployed in the Fleet Marine Force in July 2001.
Two of his fallen brethren stand out, and he wears aluminum Warrior Bracelets of them on each arm to this day. Byron Norwood taught him self-control, and Jeramy Ailes would give out $10 bills and soccer balls to Iraqi children. Ailes was killed in combat filling in for Jennex on a mission after Jennex was reassigned to an administrative position.
He said a sense of guilt still haunts him, especially given the nature of his administrative work that required him to take casualty calls — pulling records of deceased soldiers so their next of kin can be notified.
“There’s something that happens to you when you pull out someones records that you know,” Jennex said. “You get to know them even more than the self you gave for them. I can never be thankful enough for knowing those men.
“That’s a huge reason I do this. It’s honoring my brothers.”
Even recalling that while being interviewed, the hair on Jennex’s arms stood up and he had goosebumps.
Jennex tried many things to cope with PTSD.
Just getting on a bike or running work the best, he said. The swim part of the triathlon forces him to confront the fear of water.
“I had to make a decision in my life of what I was going to honor,” Jennex said. “This was when I ran into Team Semper Fi, who were using that for recovery through sport.”
He’s the only entrant from Team Semper Fi in this year’s Ironman 70.3 Michigan that he knows of. Team Semper Fi raises money for the America’s Fund, which helps with service member and family support, veteran transition and integrative wellness. Jennex’s goal is to compete in 3-4 half triathlons and a full one every year.
“You think of a reason and we’ve got athletes to do it for that reason,” Gaff said. “Folks who are trying to quit smoking, folks who have overcome cancer, veterans who are trying to raise awareness for different causes. That’s one of the cool things about about this sport is that the folks out there are doing it for so many different reasons that it’s just really cool.”
Jennex may be the local hero in this race, but thoughts of another local legend fly through his mind whenever he races.
Central Lake runner Ryan Shay once lapped Jennex twice in a high school 3,200-meter race when Shay was a senior and Jennex a freshman.
“Every time I’m out there hunting someone down in races, I remember him elbowing me and saying, ‘Second lap,’” Jennex recalls. “I see that spirit in me as I run.”
Jennex still rides a 2009 carbon fiber B-12 Felt bike with DI2 Ultegra components that was gifted to him.
He finished the Traverse City 2019 Ironman in 5:31:22 and finished the 2016 Florida full Ironman race in 11:37:54. The Frankfort grad finished his first triathlon in Cadillac in 2013, despite swimming off course and adding a mile onto what was supposed to be a 900-meter swim. He still placed in his age group and was hooked.
“That was the beginning of his healing journey,” Newbold said. “He’s doing really well. It’s a journey. There’s layers and layers and layers to that journey.”
Now Jennex rides about 30 miles a day, even on a bike with worn-down gears that’s a little small for his 5-foot-10, 147-pound frame.
“It’s allowed me to be the athlete I once was, all while being able to honor the brothers that give us the freedom to live,” Jennex said. “It gives me a purpose. It gives me a definition.”