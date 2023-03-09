TRAVERSE CITY — A vacation 23 years ago led Gavin Richmond to his own soccer paradise.
Richmond was hired as the new varsity boys soccer coach at Traverse City Central this week, taking over for Chris Hale.
“I’m so excited,” Richmond said. “This is my jam. This is my passion.”
Richmond coached in his native England for Newcastle City’s development program in the 1990s, guiding U-10 and U-12 academy teams. In 1998, he came to the United States to help Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire team run soccer camps.
After going back to the United Kingdom, he came back to the States in 2000 to coach with the United Soccer Academy in New Jersey, visiting Traverse City while on vacation. Little did he know, he’d not only end up in TC not long after, but also eventually land as a varsity coach.
He moved to Traverse City in 2001 to help start up the Traverse Bays Area Youth Soccer program while working on a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Grand Valley State University. Richmond currently teaches fourth grade at Glen Lake Elementary School.
“We’re super excited to have him,” TC Central athletic director Justin Thorington said. “The depth of soccer knowledge really stood out. But more than that, he’s going to be a great fit on the coaching staff.”
Hale, who coached the Trojans the last two years, stepped down because of personal/work reasons, Thorington said.
Richmond coached Glen Lake’s varsity team for five years starting in 2010.
Richmond’s oldest son Georgie played on Central’s varsity team the last two years, and another son Will is an incoming freshman player at Central. He currently coaches his 8-year-old daughter’s TBAYS team.
“We win and learn,” Richmond said. “We don’t win or lose.”
Richmond said he wants to emphasize hard work, leadership, punctuality, manners and positivity among his players and staff.
“Soccer on the field is one of the smaller components to run a soccer program,” Richmond said. “I’m more concerned about producing good young men for world.”
He’s already coached many of the Trojans players — as well as a lot at TC West and TC Christian — and said coaching in Traverse City was a long-time goal because of seeing the way athletics are supported.
“The culture they provide is so good,” Richmond said. “They treat them like adults and want them to make adult decisions. It’s extraordinary.”
Richmond will be the third coach next season’s seniors will have played for in high school, and Thorington said he hopes Richmond gives the program stability in the form of a long tenure.
“He’s been so involved in the soccer community, everybody knows him,” Thorington said. “He’s going to be such an asset for our program.”
