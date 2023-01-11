TRAVERSE CITY — Anthony Ribel played Tuesday for his aunt Nikki.
Add in a little Brayden McCoon, for different reasons.
Ribel was money all night, scoring what’s believed to be a career-high 35 points as Traverse City Central won the newly-minted Purple Game to raise funds for the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Healthcare, propelling the Trojans to a 63-50 boys basketball victory over rivals Traverse City West.
The Trojans all played with names of family members and loved ones on the back of the purple warm-up shirts.
Aunt Nikki was on the short, with McCoon on the court beside Ribel for one last time this season.
McCoon will miss the rest of the season recovering from surgery Wednesday on his left shoulder. Recovery time is expected to take 4-6 months, putting him back in time for football season.
“McCoon has added so much energy,” Ribel said. “He’s been a beast for us all season, the most energy on the team and we’re just happy to get the win for McCoon and the family members represented on the back of our shirts.”
McCoon said he’ll still be on the Trojans bench, cheering on his teammates in a sling after the surgery.
“We challenge our guys to play like 14 McCoons, because he’s always on the floor,” Central head coach Ben Fischer said. “He’s always giving everything he’s got. The kid’s got a huge heart and he just leaves everything out on the floor. It’s a big loss for us.”
The 35 points is believed to be Ribel’s career-high. “Believed” because even Ribel isn’t quite sure.
“Anthony is the type of guy who doesn’t really keep too much track of his stats,” Fischer said. “He just tracks the win-loss column and he’s always hungry for wins. He’s been an offensive leader for us all year, shoulder a lot of the load scoring the ball. He’s a team guy, and it shows when he doesn’t know what his career high is.”
Ribel scored 10 in the first quarter, guiding the Trojans to a 15-9 lead. He added five in the second, eight in the third and 12 in the fourth to stave off West’s comeback hopes.
“My team just got me the ball at the right moments and I was able to knock down shots and distribute and do a little bit of everything this game,” Ribel said. “We’re just feeling out the defense overall and the ball came to my hands and I was happy to make shots for my teammates.”
TC West (4-6, 1-1 Big North Conference) had won three of five, also dropping an OT contest to Spring Lake in that span. The Titans host Alpena (2-6, 0-2) Friday and face Petoskey (7-1, 2-0) and Cadillac (6-1, 3-0) next week.
TC Central (3-7, 1-1 Big North) snaps a four-game losing skid in a big way. The Trojans travel Friday to Gaylord (4-3, 0-3) for another BNC matchup.
The next Central-West matchup, set for Feb. 3 on the Titans’ floor, could look much different. McCoon will be missing for Central, and the Titans get juniors Isaac Kelsey and Kyler Brunan back from injury sometime next week.
“Our defensive rotation was slow and that just allowed them to get some points, which got Ribel going,” TC West head coach Doug Baumann said. “He’s one of the last guys you want to get going when he’s feeling it. And yet it’s one of those nights that kids like him have, so I give him all the credit in the world.”
Quinten Gillespie scored nine of his team-high 14 in the fourth quarter, as West cut the deficit to eight on multiple occasions.
Ben Carlson added 12 for the Titans, with Ben Habers and Lincoln Lockhart eight each as the team’s top four scoring performances all came from juniors and sophomores.
“I was real happy with Ben Carlson,” Baumann said. “He played really well, made some big shots for us. Quinten Gillespie came in in the second half and made some big shots for us. Ian Robertson had a strong game. He did a really good job managing the court. Having him on the floor is a big calming factor for us.”
Aside from Ribel’s 35, no Trojan had more than Landen Miller’s six, but the Trojans had plenty of players step up for stretches, with four other players all scoring five — McCoon, Miles Smith, Brayden Halliday and freshman Brendan Slack.
“Ball movement was great,” Ribel said. “They adjusted to it, so we adjusted back with them and just read out the defense overall. We found our spots on offense and defense. We could have improved down the stretch for sure, but at the end of the day we’re just happy to get a rivalry win like this.”
McCoon scored his five points in a span of a minute in the third quarter, hitting a bucket to put the Trojans up 36-26, then knocking down the first of three 3-pointers on consecutive possessions that extended Central’s lead to its biggest at 17.
“They all knew it was my last game and a bunch of the seniors just played their heart out for me,” said McCoon, a 6-foot-3 junior. “It was fun because I’ve been playing alongside those seniors for a long time and I’ve known them since elementary school. But it’s hard.”
Ribel did it all. He knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, hit Slack with a no-look, behind-the-head pass for a 3-pointer and scored a bucket as he was falling down with 2:10 remaining to re-establish a 10-point Trojans advantage.
“We started clicking in the third quarter,” McCoon said. “Usually we don’t really do too well on the third, but it’s a big game. A couple of us started to step up and make some shots and we pulled together.”
Central’s student-fan section donned togas for the rivalry occasion, with several members of the girls team hurrying to change in time for the game. The victorious Trojans were greeted in the locker room after the game by former TC Central standouts Josh Burnham, Carson Bourdo, Keegan Opper and Conrad Dobreff.
Central’s boys victory capped off a Trojans sweep of the Purple Games on Tuesday, following the girls’ 53-24 victory as all four varsity teams participated in the cancer awareness event that also raised funds for the Cowell Family Cancer Center.
“Just supporting the people who went through that and not playing for ourselves, but for them, it was just cool to represent them,” McCoon said. “It just adds more meaning to the rivalry.”
