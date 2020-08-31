TRAVERSE CITY — Look out, Traverse City.
The Great Lakes Resorters won their third game in the last four against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, taking a 4-3 decision Monday evening.
The teams play Tuesday and Wednesday before meeting up in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. playoff game to determine who plays in Saturday's Michigan Pod championship at 4:05 p.m.
Jonathan Russomano (3-0) earned Monday's win, tossing 3.2 innings of scoreless relief work before Jeffrey Millet threw the last two frames for his second save this season. Russomano struck out three.
Jerad Berkenpas (0-1) took the loss, striking out five and giving up three earned runs in four innings. Zach Haefer and Evan Gates combined to allow one hit in two innings.
The Resorters (8-32) built a 4-2 lead with a three-run fourth inning as Chase Bessard doubled in Crew Cohoes and Aaron Hurd and Anthony Pohl singled in Bessard. Champ Davison added two hits for the Resorters.
Tommy Troy and Gaetano Vallone each drove in Spitters (31-8) runs. Keaton Peck and Vallone each collected two hits.
