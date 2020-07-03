TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Resorters took no time making themselves at home at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Resorters started quickly in their first home game and piled on five runs after starting pitcher Gabriel Hughes struck out the side in the first inning, notching the first win in franchise history. The Resorters used a host of stellar pitching and a patient eyes at the plate en route to a 11-2 win over the Northern Michigan Dune Bears on Friday night.
“It’s the Resorter’s first win in 105 years so it feels good,” head coach Steve Cutter said. “It’s great to be able to celebrate with the boys and have some fun in victory, they are really excited.”
Friday night marked the first meeting between these brand new teams and the first time this summer that the Pit Spitters watched from the stands.
Dune Bears starter Chris Keenan struggled to find his command early, leading to a host of Resorters making the trip around the base paths. Keenan allowed four walks, hit two batters and gave up five runs before being pulled with only two outs in the opening inning. Walks doomed the Dune Bears all evening as the pitching staff combined for 10 free bases.
The lone hit in the first came from Dalton Chandler, who ripped a single to right field to plate two runs. Chandler was the catalyst for the second round of runs for the Resorters in the sixth inning as well.
Following an error at first base for the Dune Bears, Chandler hit a short liner to centerfield that was missed on a hop and dribbled near the centerfield wall. Chandler cleared the bases and made his way all the way home on the error, making it 8-1.
The Resorters combined for six stolen bases with three coming from Seth Halvorsen. Cutter said he has given his team the green light to be as aggressive as they please — forgoing signs to his runners on the base paths.
The Resorters added another three runs in the eighth inning off of two hits and two walks to stretch the final score to 11-2. The Dune Bears’ runs came off a wild pitch in the fifth and a fielder’s choice in the eighth, leaving 11 runners on base.
New local faces graced the field for the first time as two Traverse City St. Francis alumni took the field for the Resorters. Cooper Peterson started behind the plate, garnering a hit and a RBI, and Joey Muzljakovich tossed a scoreless inning for the home team.
“It felt just like high school with our with our parents and our families and some of our friends here too,“ Muzljakovich said of his first appearance. “Just being able to play again in my hometown with Cooper, who I went to high school with and grew up with, was an awesome experience that I will remember for the rest of my life.”
The Resorter’s pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts, including two in the inning by Muzljakovich. Hughes tossed three no-hit innings with four strikeouts and no walks in his first starting appearance of the season. Three other pitchers recorded two strikeouts in only one inning of work for the Resorters.
“Gabriel Hughes came in and pitched three innings out of the gate and he was lights out,“ Cutter said. “Everybody kind of followed suit from there and it’s easy when they can follow suit and they see success.”
Chandler led the way on offense for the Resorters with two hits and four RBI. The Dune Bears combined for seven hits with two coming from catcher Gunner Hellstrom.
The Dune Bears, Resorters and Pit Spitters each sit at 1-1 for the season after the first round of round-robin play. The Resorters and Pit Spitters will face off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
