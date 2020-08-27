TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Resorters pulled out another win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters this week, rallying for a 5-3 victory at Turtle Creek Stadium Thursday.
Falling behind 2-1 after two innings, the Resorters tacked on three runs in the fifth to get ahead of the Spitters.
The first three batters of the fifth reached base for the Resorters, loading the bases for Chase Bessard. Bessard capitalized big-time with a double to the left field gap scoring Noah Marcoux and Roman Kuntz. Anthony Pohl would later score to make it 4-2 with two frames left for the Spitters to rally.
Traverse City would manage a run in the top of the seventh after going down in order in the sixth. The bases were loaded for the Spitters in the seventh thanks to consecutive walks but a double play ended that rally quickly.
Jonathan Russomano took the win in relief for the Resorters, tossing two innings of no-hit baseball.
TC’s Mike Hohlfeld was the victim of the Resorters fifth inning rally and took the loss after starting the game.
The game only saw nine total hits with five coming from Great Lakes and four from the Spitters. In converse, the Spitters walked eight times in the game.
Aaron Hurd was the only Resorter with two hits, ripping a double with an RBI while scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Marcoux in the sixth.
Gaetano Vallone was the lone Spitter with multiple hits, recording two singles on the night.
The Resorters move to 6-31 on the season.
