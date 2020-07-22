2020 GREAT LAKES RESORTERS
Bryce Davis, RHP (6-3, 210) Jr., Toledo — Tossed five innings and struck out five for the Rockets this spring. Academic all-Mid-American Conference as a sophomore. Saw time in 16 games with one start. Struck out five batters in 3.2 innings against Michigan State in 2019. Sparta grad struck out 365 batters in high school, including 162 as a senior. Jersey #: 35.
Joey Muzljakovich, RHP (6-1, 190), RS Fr., Wayne State — Traverse City St. Francis grad pitched in two games for Wayne State, going 2.2 frames without giving up a run or hit. Redshirted as a freshman while recovering from offseason surgery. Named first-team all-state and the Record-Eagle’s baseball Player of the Year as a junior, leading the Gladiators to the state championship game. Jersey #: 25.
John Beuckelaere, RHP (6-2, 180), RS Jr., Madonna — Played last season with the TC Pit Spitters. Served as Madonna’s closer in 2020, notching three saves and a 2-1 record with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. Worked 22.2 innings in Traverse City last summer, picking up two saves and striking out 21. Jersey #: 2.
Brody Maynard, LHP (6-3, 216), Fr., Daytona State — Notched a 2-0 record with three saves in 13 appearances with Daytona State (23.1 innings), striking out 33 for a whopping 12.72 K/9. Didn’t allow run all season. Bounced back from a nerve injury in his throwing arm as a junior, missing almost all of that season. Jersey #: 16.
Nate Blain, RHP (6-0, 170), Fr., Madonna — Struck out 42 in 28.2 innings with the Crusaders in the 2019-20 season, posting a 4-1 record and 4.08 ERA. Had a 2-for-2 day with a double, two runs and two steals in the 2019 High School All-Star baseball game at Comerica Park. Jersey #: 10.
James Rogers, LHP (6-2, 175), RS Sr., Davenport — Oxford native put up a 3-0 record with a 2.57 ERA, whiffing 20 batters in 21 innings for the Panthers. Has 84 Ks in 87.1 frames at Davenport, with an 11-2 record and two saves. Played two seasons at Jackson College, going 5-1 as a sophomore and 8-0 as a freshman, striking out 103 in 92.2 frames for the Jets. Jersey #: 20.
Jeff Millet, RHP (5-10, 195), Sr., Ramapo — Has thrown 37.2 innings spread across four seasons, with a sparkling 1.19 ERA, striking out 48. Only season with a regular amount of playing time was 2019, when he notched a 1.37 ERA, 3-0 record and a save, striking out 34 in 26.1 innings. Jersey #: 22.
Case Jaworski, RHP (5-11, 180), Fr., Madonna — Appeared in five games for Madonna as a freshman before the season shut down, posting a 3.78 ERA in 18.1 innings. Struck out 22 to only eight walks and held opposing hitters to a .254 average. Jersey #: 12.
Cal Djuraskovic, LHP (6-4, 225), RS Sr., Davenport — Saw action in five games in 2020, logging three or more innings in four of those. Struck out 11 in 14 innings and put up a 3.86 ERA. Had a 3-2 record in 13 appreances (eight starts) in 2019, striking out 45 in 36 innings, posting the ninth-best opposing batting average in the GLIAC at .197. Jersey #: 30.
D’Anthony Beckman, LHP (6-1, 200), Jr., Arkansas Tech — One appearance as a junior ended up in two strikeouts in 0.2 innings. Ranked as the No. 28 prospect coming out of Minnesota in 2015 as an outfielder. Started his college career at North Iowa Area CC. Jersey #: 28.
Kaden Alexander, RHP (6-2, 185), So., Connors State — Started two games in three appearances as a sophomore, going 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Jersey #: 8.
Nick Brown, RHP (6-4, 250), RS Sr., Pittsburgh State — Was able to get into 11 games for Pittsburgh State before the season shut down. Notched a 3-0 record, two saves and 2.18 ERA in 20.2 frames, striking out 25, with only four walks. In 2018, he struck out 43 batters in 31 innings out of the Gorillas bullpen, but didn’t pitch in 2019. Also played two years at Missouri State. Played in the West Coast League last summer, striking out 36 in 36 innings with a 4.50 ERA for the Yakima Valley Pippins. Jersey #: 27.
Robby Caro, RHP (5-11, 172), RS Fr., Dallas Eastfield CC — Appeared in three games, fanning seven batters in seven innings with a 1-0 record and 5.87 ERA. Picked to the Austin (Texas) area all-star game as a senior in 2018 after hitting .395 and posting a 2.42 ERA that season. Jersey #: 11.
Aaron Husson, RHP (6-2, 200), Jr., Central Michigan — Pitched for the Kokomo Jackrabbits last season and then the Dune Bears this year before sliding over to the Resorters. Redshirted in 2020 at CMU after transferring from Maryland-Baltimore County, where he posted a 7-2 record. Tossed seven innings (with seven Ks) in a loss to the Pit Spitters last summer while with Kokomo, leaving with a lead in a 4-3 setback. Posted a 7-1 record, 3.16 ERA and fanned 69 in 68.1 innings at Kokomo. Jersey #: 0.
Duncan Lutz, RHP (6-5, 220), RS Fr., Georgia State — Logged a 1-0 record with 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances. Fanned nine batters in eight innings and had a .185 opposing batting average. Three-time all-state player in Georgia in high school. Jersey #: 31.
Sam Replogle, RHP (6-1, 180), Fr., North Eastern Oklahoma A&M — Was able to get in five games as a freshman, striking out 13 in 11.2 innings after playing for a homeschool team in high school. Older brother Ben played at Oklahoma Wesleyan. Jersey #: 9.
Chad Sommers, RHP (6-1, 170), RS So., Kellogg CC — Jonesville native threw 11 innings this spring at Kellogg CC before the season ended. Stuck out eight and posted a 1-2 record. Whiffed 44 batters in 39.1 innings as a freshman, putting up a 5-2 record. Jersey #: 15.
Anderson Strunk, LHP (5-9, 155), So., Lourdes — Threw in one game for the Northern Michigan Dune Bears this summer. Committed to Lourdes University after two years at Mott Community College in Flint. Threw five innings in 2020 with two strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA. Posted a 1-0 record with two saves as a freshman in 2019, striking out 18 in 18.1 innings, with only three walks. Pitched in high school for Algonac. Jersey #: 0.
Carter Troncin, RHP/3B (6-1, 200), So., Davenport — Batting .300 with six runs, two home runs and five RBI for Des Moines Area CC when 2020 season ended. In 2019, batted .307 in 44 games. He scored 33 runs and collected 13 doubles and 39 RBI. He was named Honorable Mention All-Conference. Won a state title in high school. Jersey #: 14.
Jordan Walden, RHP (6-6, 230), RS Jr., Siena College — Pitched in four games this spring, striking out nine over 10.2 innings. Spent 2019 season at Parkland College, recording a 2-0 record and 3.55 ERA. Averaged 9.95 strikeouts per nine innings. Jersey #: 0.
Dominic Cunha, RHP (6-1, 205), RS Fr., Rhode Island — Came on as a reliever 20 times as a freshman in 2019, fanning 24 batters in 19.2 innings with a 3.20 ERA at Wheaton. Put up 12 Ks in 10 innings over two starts in 2020 at Rhode Island College. Jersey #: 0.
Derek Yoo, RHP (6-1, 175), Fr., Columbia — Played at same high school (Loyola, Los Angeles) as teammate and OF Tyler Attal. Incoming freshman at Columbia just finished high school, where he hit .419. Ranked as one of the top 100 pitching prospects in California’s 2020 class. Jersey #: 0.
Cooper Peterson, C (6-3, 175), RS Fr., Hillsdale — Took over the Chargers starting catcher job as a sophomore, hitting .444 with a home run and six RBIs in eight games. Played 14 games as a freshman in 2019 after a standout career at Traverse City St. Francis, where he helped the Gladiators to a 2017 state championship appearance. Jersey #: 7.
Brett Zimmerman, C (6-2, 190), RS Fr., Wayne State — Hit .500 in 10 at-bats with three RBIs and six walks for the Warriors in 2020. Scored seven runs as well. Went 3-for-3 in his second college game, after getting a hit in his first. Two-time high school All-American at Frankfort. Jersey #: 3.
Dayne Leonard, C (6-0, 195), RS Fr., Virginia Tech — Hokies commit and Wisconsin native batted .125 with eight RBIs in 14 games at Des Moines Area CC in 2019-20. Jersey #: 4.
Chase Bessard, 3B/OF, (6-2, 185), Fr., Lansing CC — Batted .333 in six games before the 2020 spring season ended. Had a triple, a steal and two RBIs in 18 at-bats. Walked five times for a .478 on-base percentage for the Stars, where he was teammates with Pit Spitters Chase Gearing and Zach Fruit. Jersey #: 14.
Trent Farquhar, 2B (5-8, 170), Fr., Michigan State — Played his freshman season at Bowling Green, and transferred to Michigan State when the Falcons temporarily shut down their baseball program. Hit .219 in 10 games, with five RBIs, four runs, six walks and a triple in 32 at-bats. Division 1 first-team all-state in high school at Lakeland HS in Michigan. Jersey #: 5.
Noah Marcoux, 1B (6-2, 208), Jr., Davenport — Saginaw Heritage grad (same school as Pit Spitters SS Spencer Schwellenbach) hit .423 in 15 starts in 2020, driving in 23 runs for the Panthers. Has walked more times than he struck out the last two seasons (49 to 46). Hit 11 home runs and drove in 55 as a sophomore, batting .313. Jersey #: 17.
Christian Garcia, 2B (5-11, 185), Fr., SE Louisiana — Louisiana native started all 13 games he played as a freshman, hitting .205 with four runs and six RBIs. Perfect 3-for-3 on steals. Earned All-Metro (New Orleans) honors after hitting .420 with five homers as a senior in high school. Jersey #: 18.
Stephen Quigley, SS (6-0, 185), Fr., Wheaton — Massachusetts native drove in 18 runs as a freshman in 2019, batting .256 with five doubles and 13 walks in 39 games. In the shortened 2020 season, hit .360 with six RBIs in eight games, walking seven times. Also pitched in three games as a freshman, with a 1.93 ERA and five Ks in 4.2 frames. Jersey #: 11.
Roman Kuntz, OF (6-2, 180), Fr., Lake Michigan CC — Indiana native started the season strong in Benton Harbor, putting up a .310 average with a home run, 10 runs and nine RBIs in 10 games. Walked 10 times, with only four strikeouts. Jersey #: 26.
Tyler Attal, OF (6-1, 195), Fr., Bates College — Played two games as a freshman, going 1-for-3. Was a successful right-handed pitcher at Loyola High School in Los Angeles. Jersey #: 6.
Crew Cohoes, 2B (6-1, 175), RS So., Chattahoochee Valley CC — The Pirates got in 22 games before coronavirus shut things down this spring. Cohoes played in 19 of those, hitting .319 with five RBIs, 10 runs, four doubles and two steals. Jersey #: 0.
Travis Janes, OF (6-0, 180), Sr. Northwood — Can play another year of college baseball after the virus-shortened 2020 season only allowed him to play in nine games. Has 150 college games of experience, hitting .260 with 56 RBIs, 81 runs, 17 steals, 16 doubles, four triples and four home runs. Jersey #: 23.
Logan Matson, 2B (5-10, 180), So., Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Wisconsin-Eau Claire just reinstated baseball for the 2021 season, and Matson is slated to be on the Blugold’s first roster. The Wisconsin native played the last two seasons for Olivet Nazarene, where he hit .297 as a freshman in 2019 and .308 this spring in eight games. In 2019, he drove in 32 runs, scored 34, stole 12 bases and added nine extra-base hits. Jersey #: 0.
Will Mize, SS (6-3, 195), So., Georgia State — Started all 16 games at shortstop in 2020 and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference with 17 RBIs. Hit .373 to earn Freshman All-America honors. Also had five doubles and a home run in 59 at-bats. Jersey #: 19.
Brendan Ryan, 2B/SS (6-0, 185), So., Texas A&M Corpus Christi — Kansas native played last season at Johnson County CC in Overland Park, Kansas. Ranked as Kansas’ No. 9 overall prospect coming out of high school. Hit .344 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, eight steals and 20 runs in 19 games this spring. Played in the Prospect League in 2019, hitting .360. Jersey #: 21.
Kyle Riesselmann, 1B (6-3, 200), Fr., Georgia State — Won the 2018 Georgia state title at Trinity Christian HS. Ranked as No. 55 recruit in Georgia coming out of high school. Played in 15 games (10 starts), hitting .243 with a home run, eight runs, seven extra-base hits and four RBIs as a freshman in 2020. Jersey #: 24.
Manager: Steve Cutter.
Hitting coach: Casey Wila.
Pitching coach: Hayden Modeff.
Note: Some players had not been assigned jersey numbers as of press time. Their numbers are listed as 0.
