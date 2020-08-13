TRAVERSE CITY — Carson Taylor and Gavin Stone met in person for the first time in Traverse City.
Their baseball future journeys may well be very intertwined.
The pair of Los Angeles Dodgers draft picks made their Great Lakes Resorters debuts Wednesday night.
Stone started on the mound and threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Taylor drove in a run and started at catcher.
The potential future Dodgers battery were drafted in the fourth (Taylor) and fifth (Stone) rounds of this year's MLB Draft. The Dodgers sending them both to the Traverse City came as no coincidence.
"It's for us to be able to get to know each other," Taylor said. "It's good to get a rapport right off the bat. He and I are going to be connected at the hip from here on out."
Stone, a junior at Central Arkansas, was selected 159th overall, one before the draft's end. Taylor went at pick No. 130 out of Virginia Tech.
Coincidentally, Taylor replaces Virginia Tech commit Dayne Leonard behind the plate for the Resorters.
The Georgia native always featured a good eye at the plate. He walked 32 times in 52 college games, and went an entire high school season without striking out.
He hit .431 with a pair of home runs, 20 RBIs, 19 runs and seven doubles before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season. As a freshman, he batted .290 with two homers, 19 RBIs, nine doubles and 29 runs in 36 games before breaking a bone in his hand.
He watched the draft with his parents Jeff and Ashley and sister Lexy in Atlanta.
"I knew the pick before I was going to go," Taylor said. "My advisor called and said I'd be the next to go.
"Words can't exactly properly describe what happened there. It's a childhood dream for me. It was like walking on clouds."
Stone's draft experience was a little different than Taylor's. Watching the draft with friends and family at home in Lake City, Arkansas, the Dodgers called him during the early fifth round, asking if he'd take their offer and sign if they selected him.
"I didn't hear back until my name popped up on the (TV) screen," Stone said.
Stone came into the summer with some Traverse City familiarity. He pitched last season for the Battle Creek Bombers, seeing his first action June 2 at Pit Spitters Park, tossing one inning and striking out Kam Smith, Andrew Morrow and Chase Andrews on 14 pitches for a 1-2-3 inning.
Stone's three-year career at the University of Central Arkansas saw him pitch primarily in relief for two seasons before moving to the rotation in 2020 and sporting a 1.30 ERA, .161 batting average against and striking out 31 in 27.2 innings.
Both Stone (6-0, 175) and Taylor (6-2, 205) already signed with the Dodgers, and the Resorters had to get a waiver from the league to allow them to play. The league agreed because they hadn't appeared in a professional game yet, Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said.
Taylor and Stone saw each other on Dodgers Zoom meetings, where the team's newest players discussed workouts, nutrition and were given a class on the history of the Dodgers.
Stone features two-seam and four-seam fastballs in low-mid 90s, as well as a slider and change-up in the mid-80s.
The two are part of a large wholesale change of the Pit Spitters and Resorters rosters, as many colleges prepare to return to class.
The Pit Spitters lost Andrew Hoffmann, Spencer Schwellenbach, Mario Camilletti, Gray Betts, Jake Arnold, Chase Gehring, Cade Heil, Crews Taylor, Bryant Goolsby, Peter Delkus, Braxton Bragg, Evan Hiatt, Will Mabrey, Trenton Wood, Beau Keathley and Jay Ward.
Replacing them are pitchers Mike Hohlfeld (Salisbury), Joey Drury (Davenport), Zach Haefer (Davenport), Gaetano Vallone (Davenport), Bryce Trail (Indiana Southwest), Mark Scannell (Grand Valley), Sam Schmitt (Grand Rapids CC/Traverse City Central), catchers Logan Hylek (Davenport) and Carson Eby (Davenport), outfielder Brant Kym (Hope) and infielder Tommy Troy (Stanford).
The Resorters lost pitchers Nate Blain, Bryce Davis, Can Djuraskovic, Case Jaworski, Joey Muzljakovich (Traverse City), Kaden Alexander, Aaron Husson, Jordan Walden, Dominic Cunha, Stephen Quigley, Duncan Lutz, Derek Yoo, Sam Replogle and Brody Maynard, catchers Cooper Peterson (Traverse City), Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) and Dayne Leonard and infielders Christian Garcia and Brendan Ryan.
Those Resorters have been replaced by pitchers Nick Soller (Northwestern Ohio), Stone, Noah Megyesi (Lansing CC), Danny Bullard (Madonna), Mitch White (Lansing CC), Ben Alderson (Northwood), Cade Cintorino (Grand Valley) and Hunter Nelson (Muskegon), catchers Anthony Pohl (Davenport), Noah Moore (Madonna) and Taylor, infielder Champ Davison (Nicholls State) and outfielders Ryan Rifenberg (Lansing CC), Austin Pollack (Hofstra) and T.J. Deherrera (Indiana-South Bend).
